Angela St. Clair, Felicia Wano-Irving, David Piscola and Susan Zimmermann

Davon Barbour, Sandra Lindquist

Bill Goldring, Jamie Hall, Tony Abadie

Hilton New Orleans Riverside 45th Anniversary

When: September 9

Where: Hilton New Orleans Riverside, The District and St. Charles Ballrooms

In honor of the anniversary, the hotel partnered with Louisiana Hospitality Foundation and kindly suggested a donation of $5 per guest to support hospitality industry workers during emergencies. Hilton New Orleans Riverside is matching all donations made through its anniversary campaign.

Donna Ritter, Jane Hurley, President Kim Hasney, Brenda Higgins, Erica Elliot

Denise Mehurin, Patricia Millian, Alice Reese, Lee Pitre

Valerie Hart, Jane Hirling, Margaret Orr

New Orleans Garden Society’s Bewitching

When: October 4

Where: Audubon Tea Room

The New Orleans Garden Society’s yearly fundraiser, Bewitching, benefits the society’s Civic Award recipient. Longue Vue House and Gardens was chosen as the 2022 recipient and funds will be directed toward completion of the newly installed Discovery Garden for Children and the Yellow Garden in honor of the late Mrs. Edith Stern.

Carlos Zamora, Rochelle Wilcox, Libbie Sonnier

Lizette Terral, Dionne Rousseau, Sonjia Brown-Joseph, Nick Tomlinson

Hamilton Simons-Jones, Bill Hammack

Louisiana Policy Institute for Children Breakfast

When: October 26

Where: The Greater New Orleans Foundation

The LPIC hosted a breakfast at the GNO Foundation for early education and care supporters in New Orleans. The event focused on helping children and families and debuted the organization’s new initiative, Geaux Far, based on the belief in an equitable, unified early childhood system centering racial equity and ensuring families access to high-quality early child development, health and educational services across Louisiana.

Judge Robin Giarrusso, Judy Barrasso, Sara Lewis, Gail Fenton Pesses

Susan Hess, Loel Weil Samuel, Sue Singer

Kathy Shepard, Dana Shepard

National Council for Jewish Women (NCJW) Hannah G. Solomon Awards Luncheon

When: October 24

Where: Audubon Tea Room

The National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW) Greater New Orleans Section held the Hannah G. Solomon Award luncheon, the NCJW’s most prestigious honor, honoring Judy Barrasso as recipient.