Angela St. Clair, Felicia Wano-Irving, David Piscola and Susan Zimmermann
Davon Barbour, Sandra Lindquist
Bill Goldring, Jamie Hall, Tony Abadie
Hilton New Orleans Riverside 45th Anniversary
When: September 9
Where: Hilton New Orleans Riverside, The District and St. Charles Ballrooms
In honor of the anniversary, the hotel partnered with Louisiana Hospitality Foundation and kindly suggested a donation of $5 per guest to support hospitality industry workers during emergencies. Hilton New Orleans Riverside is matching all donations made through its anniversary campaign.
Donna Ritter, Jane Hurley, President Kim Hasney, Brenda Higgins, Erica Elliot
Denise Mehurin, Patricia Millian, Alice Reese, Lee Pitre
Valerie Hart, Jane Hirling, Margaret Orr
New Orleans Garden Society’s Bewitching
When: October 4
Where: Audubon Tea Room
The New Orleans Garden Society’s yearly fundraiser, Bewitching, benefits the society’s Civic Award recipient. Longue Vue House and Gardens was chosen as the 2022 recipient and funds will be directed toward completion of the newly installed Discovery Garden for Children and the Yellow Garden in honor of the late Mrs. Edith Stern.
Carlos Zamora, Rochelle Wilcox, Libbie Sonnier
Lizette Terral, Dionne Rousseau, Sonjia Brown-Joseph, Nick Tomlinson
Hamilton Simons-Jones, Bill Hammack
Louisiana Policy Institute for Children Breakfast
When: October 26
Where: The Greater New Orleans Foundation
The LPIC hosted a breakfast at the GNO Foundation for early education and care supporters in New Orleans. The event focused on helping children and families and debuted the organization’s new initiative, Geaux Far, based on the belief in an equitable, unified early childhood system centering racial equity and ensuring families access to high-quality early child development, health and educational services across Louisiana.
Judge Robin Giarrusso, Judy Barrasso, Sara Lewis, Gail Fenton Pesses
Susan Hess, Loel Weil Samuel, Sue Singer
Kathy Shepard, Dana Shepard
National Council for Jewish Women (NCJW) Hannah G. Solomon Awards Luncheon
When: October 24
Where: Audubon Tea Room
The National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW) Greater New Orleans Section held the Hannah G. Solomon Award luncheon, the NCJW’s most prestigious honor, honoring Judy Barrasso as recipient.