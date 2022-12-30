Kelly Roberts Songy, Yara Elsayed Guest, Leslie Monson and Peter Boylan III celebrate with wish kid Mary

Mary (10; Arabi) shows off her butterfly face paint

Mary and Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana staff accept a gift in her honor from the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Department as part of the Department’s “Cops for Christmas” campaign.

Mary’s Make-A-Wish Reveal

WHEN: December 2

WHERE: PJ’s Coffee, East Judge Perez Drive

Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana celebrated 10-year-old wish kid Mary’s wish to see snow with the reveal of a surprise trip to Utah in February at PJ’s Coffee in Chalmette. More than 60 of Mary’s family, friends, and neighbors gathered as Mary arrived to a “flurry” of cheers, snowflakes and holiday carols.

Jeff Meckstroth, Garlan White, Holly Abbott, Gary Lorio

John and Christina Fay

Christine Montz, Mary Scrignar

Ochsner Lambeth House Gala A Starry Starry Nite

WHEN: October 13

WHERE: Lambeth House

The sparkling evening benefiting the Lambeth House Foundation featured a cocktail hour with a seated dinner to follow, 21 silent auction items, balloon sculptures, sunflowers in the rotunda and a ceiling lit with stars.

Miguel Albero, Esther Cruces Blanco, Daniel Hammer, Bonnie Boyd

Tito Livio Morales Burelo, Maria Isabel Page, John Page, Carlos Suarez

Dr. Olga Garcia, Veronic Lihn-Lurati, Cesar A. Lurati, Esther Cruces Blanco, Dr. Salvador Caputto, Luz Caputto

Opening reception for Spanish New Orleans and the Caribbean exhibition

WHEN: October 20

WHERE: The Historic New Orleans Collection

The Historic New Orleans Collection hosted an opening reception for their new bilingual exhibition and welcomed foreign dignitaries from across the world.

Jim Dotson, Woody Keim, Ted Ochoa, Jan Gross, Nathan Rocky, Ron Yager

Miriam Cager Jones, Peter Pierre, Jr., Amanda Cager Hodges, Irene Aletha Bush Simmons

Chris Haines, Rita Gue, Floyd Gue, Bill Haines

WLAE-TV Debuts Groundbreaking Documentary Battlegrounds: The Lost Community of Fazendeville (Presented by the Mereaux Foundation)

WHEN: October 30

WHERE: The St. Bernard Farm

WLAE-TV (New Orleans Public Television) held its premier screening at the St. Bernard Docville Farm in Violet for its powerful documentary, Battlegrounds – The Lost Community of Fazendeville, the story of one of New Orleans’ oldest black neighborhoods razed during the tumultuous racial strife in the 1960s.