Mme. Macron receives a warm welcome from Lycée Français students and faculty.

- Advertisement -

LFNO leaders brought Mme. Macron to visit a PE class, a 10th grade class and a meeting with the student council.

The first lady discussed topics including impacts of cyberbullying, and the importance of students taking care of themselves and each other.

First Lady of France Brigitte Macron Tours Lycée Français

WHEN: December 2

WHERE: Lycée Français de la Nouvelle-Orléans

WHAT: Lycée Français de la Nouvelle-Orléans welcomed Mme. Brigitte Macron, first lady of France, to its Priestley campus uptown, Friday. After being welcomed with the Marseillaise, Mme. Macron toured the school, which included a brief presentation about LFNO, the only public PK-12 French accredited school in North America.

Ronald McDonald delighted patients and guests.

Ronald McDonald delighted patients and guests.

Nestled inside Children’s Hospital’s State Street campus, the new 17,500 square foot house increases accommodations for families by 47%.

Ronald McDonald House Opening at Children’s Hospital

WHEN: December 8

WHERE: Children’s Hospital Campus

WHAT: Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana opened the doors to its new larger house in the heart of Children’s Hospital New Orleans’ campus, bringing much-needed housing to families from across the region whose children receive vital medical services in New Orleans.

Tad Breaux, John Jableg, Sig Greenebaum, Pearce Wood

Melanie Cross, Oliver Sartor, M.D. Keadren Green

Priya Bhandari, Olivia Pacha, Alex Lieberman

NOLA Bluedoo Fest at Tulane

WHEN: September 17

WHERE: Tulane University – Gibson Quad

WHAT: NOLA Bluedoo is a festival that raises research funds and promotes awareness of prostate cancer. Proceeds from donations and sponsorships benefit Dr. Oliver Sartor’s Prostate Cancer Research Fund at Tulane Cancer Center.

Robby Cangelosi, Ann Masson, Perry Chapman, Sandra Dartus

Jason Waguespack, Martin Robinson, Angie Bowlin, Jeff Morgan

Karen Memmolo, Monique Motil, Alyssa Kraemer, Lizz Karp

VCPORA A Fête for All Saints Gala

WHEN: November 12

WHERE: 1236 N. Rampart Street

WHAT: The VCPORA Gala offers our community the chance to support and celebrate the Vieux Carré and its oldest guardian, Vieux Carré Property Owners, Residents, and Associates. The VCPORA remains firmly committed to defending the neighborhood and will continue advocating to increase residential opportunities and quality of life in the French Quarter. Designed by James Freret and completed in 1895 for the Discalced Carmelite nuns, the Carmelite Monastery at 1236 N. Rampart Street, will introduce 25 new apartments for rent into the French Quarter community.