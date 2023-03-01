Janice Scioneaux, Lucy Ruffino, Debbie Buchler, Kathy Pastorek

Christy P. Saladino, Cathie Choppin Weinstein, Stacey Shane Schott

Dr. Prescott Deininger, Janey Schwary, Linda Daigle, Dr. Augusto Ochoa

Cancer Crusaders Celebration of Life Luncheon

WHEN: September 30

WHERE: New Orleans Marriot

WHAT: The 21st Annual Celebration of Life Luncheon benefiting Cancer Crusaders honoring 13 cancer survivors welcomed 635 guests. A patron party and cocktail reception was held at the Elms Mansion the week before where the survivor honorees were introduced by luncheon Chairpersons Debbie Buchler and Janice Scioneaux.

Olivia McCoy, Amanda Toups, Cristina Quackenbush, Dee Lavigne

Olivia McCoy, Dee Lavigne, Beth D’Adonno

Amanda Toups, Dee Lavigne

Leading from the Heart Awards

WHEN: February 7

WHERE: Hotel Fontenot

WHAT: The New Orleans chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier International (LDEI), held a celebratory breakfast to honor recipients of the inaugural Leading from the Heart Awards. Restaurateurs Amanda Toups of Toups Meatery and Cristina Quackenbush, Chef of pop-up Milkfish and founder/president of Good Trouble Network, each received checks in addition to Olivia McCoy, founder of WeHelp Nola, a woman-led nonprofit.

Sandra Lombana Lindquist, Bill Cassidy, Lacey Osborne

Tandra LeMay, David Aubrey, Sunni LeBeouf

Ted James, Kevin Ferguson

New Orleans Chamber Washington Mardi Gras Reception

WHEN: January 26

WHERE: Churchill Hotel

WHAT: More than 100 patrons and visitors celebrated Carnival at the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural welcome reception at Washington Mardi Gras. Established in 1943 by the Louisiana State Society, Washington Mardi Gras presents an opportunity for displaced Louisiana residents and their friends around the nation to celebrate Louisiana heritage and bring carnival to Washington, D.C.

John Stewart, Kayne Stewart, Brian Guillot

Daniel Hammer, Nathalie Beras

Lee Cabe, Cheryl Cabe, David Garland, Emily Garland

Notre Dame de Paris: The Augmented Exhibition Opening

WHEN: December 6

WHERE: Historic New Orleans Collection

WHAT: The opening reception for Notre Dame de Paris: The Augmented Exhibition at the Historic New Orleans Collection celebrated their newest international traveling exhibition and welcomed foreign dignitaries including Nathalie Beras, the Consul General of France.