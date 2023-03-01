Janice Scioneaux, Lucy Ruffino, Debbie Buchler, Kathy Pastorek
Christy P. Saladino, Cathie Choppin Weinstein, Stacey Shane Schott
Dr. Prescott Deininger, Janey Schwary, Linda Daigle, Dr. Augusto Ochoa
Cancer Crusaders Celebration of Life Luncheon
WHEN: September 30
WHERE: New Orleans Marriot
WHAT: The 21st Annual Celebration of Life Luncheon benefiting Cancer Crusaders honoring 13 cancer survivors welcomed 635 guests. A patron party and cocktail reception was held at the Elms Mansion the week before where the survivor honorees were introduced by luncheon Chairpersons Debbie Buchler and Janice Scioneaux.
Olivia McCoy, Amanda Toups, Cristina Quackenbush, Dee Lavigne
Olivia McCoy, Dee Lavigne, Beth D’Adonno
Amanda Toups, Dee Lavigne
Leading from the Heart Awards
WHEN: February 7
WHERE: Hotel Fontenot
WHAT: The New Orleans chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier International (LDEI), held a celebratory breakfast to honor recipients of the inaugural Leading from the Heart Awards. Restaurateurs Amanda Toups of Toups Meatery and Cristina Quackenbush, Chef of pop-up Milkfish and founder/president of Good Trouble Network, each received checks in addition to Olivia McCoy, founder of WeHelp Nola, a woman-led nonprofit.
Sandra Lombana Lindquist, Bill Cassidy, Lacey Osborne
Tandra LeMay, David Aubrey, Sunni LeBeouf
Ted James, Kevin Ferguson
New Orleans Chamber Washington Mardi Gras Reception
WHEN: January 26
WHERE: Churchill Hotel
WHAT: More than 100 patrons and visitors celebrated Carnival at the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural welcome reception at Washington Mardi Gras. Established in 1943 by the Louisiana State Society, Washington Mardi Gras presents an opportunity for displaced Louisiana residents and their friends around the nation to celebrate Louisiana heritage and bring carnival to Washington, D.C.
John Stewart, Kayne Stewart, Brian Guillot
Daniel Hammer, Nathalie Beras
Lee Cabe, Cheryl Cabe, David Garland, Emily Garland
Notre Dame de Paris: The Augmented Exhibition Opening
WHEN: December 6
WHERE: Historic New Orleans Collection
WHAT: The opening reception for Notre Dame de Paris: The Augmented Exhibition at the Historic New Orleans Collection celebrated their newest international traveling exhibition and welcomed foreign dignitaries including Nathalie Beras, the Consul General of France.