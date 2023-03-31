Amy Neill, Garrison Neill

Carling Dinkler, Danielle Del Sol, Sarah Martzolf

Hartley Crunk, Naydja Bynum, Adolph Bynum, Rochelle Ford, Catherine Hales

PRC Holiday Home Tour Patron Party

When: December 3, 2022

Where: The home of Amy and Garrison Neill

What: Supporters of the Preservation Resource Center attended a patron party to kick off the 47th annual holiday home tour presented by Gallo Mechanical. New this year was a VIP hour which included a champagne welcome, exclusive performances and a specialty culinary experience. The PRC preserves New Orleans’ historic architecture, neighborhoods and cultural identity through collaboration, empowerment and community service.

Laurie Mayer, Tim Bright, Linda Frantz, Manny Bright

Megan Nelson, Willie Nelson, Ashley Bright, Edgar Bright

Bright School staff – Sophia Cortez, Jamie Smith, Elliot Thomas, Linda Frantz, Whitley Hill, Malayia Burns, Laurie Mayer

Bright School Thank-You Reception

When: Dec. 7, 2022

Where: The home of Virginia and Michael White

What: The Bright School and Virginia and Michael White hosted a reception to thank donors and school staff. The school is the Greater New Orleans area’s only early intervention pre-school for the deaf or hard of hearing and was established in 1959 by the Bright and White families to meet the needs of their deaf grandson and son, Michael White (who is now a board member.)

Celia Collins, Jeff Collins, Tony Marino, Frances Cordell

Frances Salvaggio, C.J. Blanda, Lea Siegel

Ott Howell, Stephen Swain, Sandra Dartus, Mary Bartholomew, Joey Difatta

Patio Planters of the Vieux Carré Holiday Home Tour

When: December 18, 2022

Where: French Quarter

What: Guests gathered to savor the holiday spirit as Patio Planters of the Vieux Carré presented French Quarter residences dressed for the season. The self-guided walking tour included interesting architectural styles and home furnishings, as well as a variety of collections of Christmas decorations. This December fundraiser is a prelude to and helps provide funding for the highly anticipated Caroling in Jackson Square later in the evening.

Scott Finnan, Andrew Boudoin, Christy Bloom, Jennifer “Jenn” Neil

Marlin Gusman, Jr., Elder Gwin, Richard Yancey

Dominque “Dom” Thomas, Jodi Nohra

2023 YMCA of Greater New Orleans Annual Meeting

When: January 19, 2023

Where: Cars of Yesteryears

What: The Annual Meeting honored Pool Corporation with the C. Allen Favrot Humanitarian of the Year award and Belle Chasse YMCA volunteer Dominque “Dom” Thomas with the Mildred Wild Volunteer of the Year Award. The event was also a welcoming celebration of new YMCA board members and a grateful acknowledgement of board members completing their years of service. Attendees admired the spectacular collection of 165 meticulously maintained antique cars, toys, and memorabilia at the private museum of philanthropist Henry Shane.