NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Southern Food & Beverage Museum (SoFAB) and the Meraux Foundation are excited to announce the return of SoFAB’s popular Cookbook Creation Class. Thanks to the generous support of the Meraux Foundation, the class will be offered free of charge. The cookbook creation class offers participants the opportunity to learn how to produce a cookbook in a step-by-step way.

At the end of the program, the participants will have the knowledge and skills needed to develop their own cookbook for self-publishing or digital distribution. The class is taught by SoFAB Founder and multi-cookbook author Liz Williams with help from specialists in food photography and design.

The class is free but spots are limited to 40 people. Refreshments served at each class. Single session sign-ups are not available and participants are encouraged to attend each session.

Register HERE

Classes will take place from 10 a.m. – NOON and will be offered at the SoFAB Research Center at Nunez Community College. The class is structured as a 4-session program, and during each session a different element of cookbook production is discussed and explored.