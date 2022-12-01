On Thursday, Sept. 8, at Arnaud’s restaurant, guests attended Soiree de Lumiere in an effort to raise needed funds so that Lighthouse Louisiana can continue programs and services to support people who are visually impaired, deaf and live with other disabilities. Soiree is an annual fundraiser that highlights Lighthouse Lousisiana’s mission to empower people with disabilities through services, employment and advocacy.

Floral arrangements by Bee’s Wedding & Event Designs were provided for the occasion.

During cocktail hour, passed hors d’oeuvres included Arnaud’s signature soufflé potatoes, fried oysters, crab cakes and caviar. A delightful dinner comprised of chicken and andouille gumbo and filet mignon au poivre was served in addition to a wonderful chocolate hazelnut pot de crème for dessert.

Beverages were graciously donated by the Goldring Family Foundation.

The Gumbo Trio provided music throughout the evening.

Items available for bidding at auction were trip packages to Antigua, Panama and Africa, a ride in the 2023 Krewe of Orpheus parade, artwork and gift baskets.

Major sponsors included the Goldring Family Foundation, J. Edgar Monroe Foundation, FIRST HORIZON and Otto Candies, LLC.

Ryan Gootee, Sara Gootee, Kelly Casey, Kevin Casey

Chris Caire, Cathleen Randon, Joey Hogh

Blaire Monroe, Dee Budgewater, Nolan Budgewater

Scott Heck, Jenice Heck, Susan Pereira

Gary Lorio, Lindsey Wands, Lauren Schenker, Chris Schenker

Fred Holley, Soheloa Holley, Lisa Williams, Brian Williams