Son of a Saint Gala

While many people talk about solving a problem, Son of a Saint founder and CEO Bivian “Sonny” Lee III took action and created a solution. In 2011, Lee launched Son of a Saint to address how to help fatherless boys in the New Orleans area, a cause near to him as his own father, New Orleans Saints player Bivian Lee Jr., died at a young age. Since its inaugural class of 10 boys, Son of a Saint has grown to its current group of 200 young men.

On Dec. 9, the organization hosted its annual gala in partnership with the Ritz-Carlton New Orleans Hotel. The event raised funds to continue Son of a Saint’s mission of providing programming such as holistic mentorship, life skills and educational opportunities.

The night started with a patron cocktail party followed by the gala featuring music from the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra, a three-course dinner and live and silent auctions.

Son of a Saint Board of Directors Vice Chair Carol G. Asher was honored with a special tribute award.

When the official agenda was completed, an after party followed with The Soul Rebels performing. Dance party entertainment was provided by DJ RQ Away. Many also enjoyed Sonny’s Margarita, which was served at the gala as well as at the after party. The drink is also available at a range of local hotels, bars and restaurants, including Barrel Proof, the Carousel Bar at Hotel Monteleone, Sofia Nola, Zocalo and The Windsor Court to raise money for the organization.

The gala, which was presented by Ochsner Health, was chaired by Ochsner Health CEO Pete November.

Fun Fact

Son of a Saint mentees and brothers Malik and Malakhi Jackson co-hosted the event and helped open the show as masters of ceremony.

George Lilly, Cheryl Lilly, Rosie Nowhitney, Bivian “Sonny” Lee III

Laverne Saulny, Kevin Green Jr., Stephanie November, Pete November

Tamica Lee, Jason Williams, Liz Marcell Williams

Mary Hines, Bill Hines, Mike McKay, Kim Perret

Ryan Burks, Stephanie Burks

Bobby Dandry, Allison Shapiro Dandry, Elliot Hutchinson