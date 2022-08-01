Southern Staples

Criollo at the Hotel Monteleone has started offering dinner service with a seasonal five-course chef’s tasting menu available Sunday and Monday evenings from 6-9 p.m. The experimental menu, curated by Chef Joe Maynard, represents the culinary traditions of New Orleans and the Gulf South region. Expect ingredient-driven courses inspired by the season’s harvest. 214 Royal St., 681-4444, criollonola.com

Across the Pond

Creole Cuisine Restaurant Concepts—the restaurant group behind hot spots like Broussard’s Restaurant & Courtyard, Tommy’s Cuisine and The Bombay Club—has opened the third location of its popular Boulevard American Bistro (this time in Covington). Now, those who live on the north shore don’t have to make a special trip to the Metairie restaurant to enjoy dishes such as wood-fired artichokes, cedar-plank Scottish salmon and filet mignon. Another bonus? This location offers the largest bar of the three Boulevard American Bistro locations, making it a perfect spot for cocktails. Happy Hour takes place Monday through Friday from 3-6 p.m.; Wine Wednesdays offers guests half off select bottles of wine and, on Martini Thursdays, Grey Goose and Tito’s martinis are $5. 70340 LA-21, Covington, 985-326-2121, boulevardbistro.com

Summer Reset

Spyre Center (the new holistic wellness hub on Prytania Street), offers not only fitness classes, mental health services, traditional Chinese medicine and a fabulous lap pool (among many other offerings), but also healthy and delicious grab-and-go food options at the Well Café. Chef Amelie Kindler, Spyre’s in-house nutrition consultant, partners with local farms to provide an awakened menu of fresh, clean and nutrient-dense food. Here, she shares a healthy summer recipe that you’re sure to have on repeat. “This chia seed pudding is one of my favorite summer recipes that doesn’t have an ounce of guilt,” she says. “I love serving it with whatever fruit is in season, which is typically fresh figs and berries for summer.” 1772 Prytania St., 900-0980, spyrecenter.com

Spyre’s Summer Chia Seed Pudding

Serves 1

2 Tbsp. chia seeds

½ cup oat milk

2 tsp. maple syrup

Add all to a bowl and whisk regularly until chia seeds congeal, about 8 minutes. To plate, top chia pudding with seasonal fruit and 1/4 cup granola to garnish. Drizzle with ½ oz. of local honey. Serve chilled and keep refrigerated if not eating immediately. For garnish: Local honey, seasonal fruit of choice, granola.

Saucy Summer

Opt for a spot on the patio at Copper Vine during the restaurant and bar’s weekly Happy Hour. Flights & Bites takes place Monday through Friday from 2-6 p.m. with discounted wine and beer flights, plus a selection of discounted dishes. 1001 Poydras St., 208-9535, coppervine.com

Al Fresco Dining

Enjoy the final days of summer with some al fresco dining at some of the city’s hottest spots. For example, Alon Shaya’s restaurants Saba and Miss River have outdoor dining spaces that are perfect for soaking up the last rays of summer with cool cocktails and tasty bites. At Saba, enjoy dishes like wood-fired pita, hummus and harissa-roasted chicken, and, at Miss River, enjoy caviar service or some of the other seafood options on the garden-front patio. Also check out Chemin à la Mer’s wraparound deck on the fifth floor of the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans for captivating views of the Mississippi River combined with regional fare like oysters, specialty steaks and Gulf seafood. The Oyster Hour happy hour takes place Monday through Friday from 3-5 p.m. at the oyster bar and terrace featuring $1 select oysters paired with a $10 glass of wine selected by Chemin’s sommelier, Emily Kitzmiller. 5757 Magazine St., 324-7770, eatwithsaba.com, 2 Canal St., 434-5701, missrivernola.com, 2 Canal St., 434-5898, fourseasons.com