COVINGTON, La (press release) – Special Olympics Louisiana, with the support of Chevron, will host “Breakfast with Champions” on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Benedict’s (1144 N. Causeway Blvd.) in Mandeville. The event is being held to inspire the community with first-hand accounts of the impact Special Olympics Louisiana programs have on residents in St. Tammany Parish and beyond. Special Olympics athletes and coaches will speak at the event, and there will be a keynote address by athlete and board member Jill Egle.

April Taylor, Vice President, Development & Marketing at Special Olympics Louisiana, said, “Attending our Breakfast with Champions event is the ideal way to meet local athletes, coaches, educators and partners all in one place. We strive to educate the community about what we do, explain what services are available and share the impact through testimony and experiences.”

“Chevron is proud to support Special Olympics Louisiana and their mission to promote understanding, acceptance and inclusion,” said Leah Brown, Public Affairs Manager for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico Business Unit. “At no cost to the participants, the organization enriches the lives of 12,000 athletes and their communities. We encourage everyone to join us for us for Breakfast with Champions as well as support Special Olympics Louisiana throughout the year.”

For a $50 donation you will receive a full breakfast and will be inspired by our athletes. Registration is open and can be completed by visiting www.laso.org/breakfast.

For more information or questions, please contact Toni Wright at 985.345.6644 ext. 105 or toni.wright@specialolympicsla.org.