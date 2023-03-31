New Orleans specialty medical professionals and service providers help care for patients with transformative and innovative healthcare. Find a specialty medicine practice and care provider who best fits your needs to make your life easier.

Tulane Doctors Lakeside Women’s Services

The expert team at Tulane Doctors Women’s Services provides comprehensive care for the challenges faced in every phase of a woman’s life. Lakeside’s Tulane Doctors specialize in the areas of general obstetrics, gynecology, maternal-fetal medicine, reproductive endocrinology, fertility, minimally invasive surgery, pelvic reconstructive surgery, and gynecologic oncology. The Lakeside Tulane Doctors for women services operate on the belief every woman not only has the right to good obstetric and gynecologic care, but that she is an active partner in her care.

Tulane OB/GYN specialists provide routine gynecological care, including annual well visits, and treatment as needed for conditions that cause pelvic or vaginal pain, abnormal uterine bleeding, and other conditions that can affect your health, all in our new, state-of-the-art Lakeside facility. Additionally, our OB/GYN specialists provide care before, during and after pregnancy.

For more information, or to make an appointment, visit tulanewomenshealth.com or call 504-988-2160.

Facial Plastic Surgeon: Dr. Sean Weiss

Dr. Sean Weiss, a Facial Plastic Surgeon, specializes in Facial Rejuvenation, Face lifts, and Rhinoplasty surgery. With a background in ENT (Head and Neck Surgery) and Fellowship training in Facial Plastic Surgery, Dr. Sean Weiss is a double board-certified expert in plastic surgery of the face, head, and neck.

Whether you are looking to completely reshape your nose or achieve subtle refinement, Dr. Weiss can help you get the results you desire. Dr. Weiss is considered one of the best rhinoplasty surgeons in New Orleans. His attention to details helps patients achieve their aesthetic goals.

In addition, Dr. Sean Weiss is an expert in face lift surgery and one of the few plastic surgeons who performs deep plane facelift surgeries in New Orleans. Dr. Weiss approaches each patient with an artistic eye by focusing on youthful balance and proportions.

To Learn more about rhinoplasty and deep plane facelift surgeries, call 504-814-3223 or visit seanweissmd.com.

Thibodaux Regional Health System

A place of hope and healing, Thibodaux Regional Health System’s Cancer Institute features an open design with lots of natural light and soothing decor that creates a warm and caring healing environment. The innovative and technologically advanced facility includes radiation therapy and chemotherapy infusion, medical and radiation oncology clinics, clinic space for visiting oncology specialists, an education center, an activity center, a diagnostics center, a laboratory, an onsite pharmacy, a conference center and a chapel. The Cancer Institute also further integrates wellness services with the latest treatments.

“When a patient is diagnosed with cancer, we have a multidisciplinary team that works together to ensure every patient receives the best treatment possible,” says Greg Stock, CEO of Thibodaux Regional. “The Cancer Institute helps foster greater collaboration and communication among physicians and care providers to enhance and save lives.”

For more information about cancer care at Thibodaux Regional, call 985-493-4008.