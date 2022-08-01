Given the incredibly complex nature of the human body, it’s no wonder that there are seemingly an endless number of medical specialities and subspecialties available to patients. While every one of them serves their own essential purpose, the sheer number, some with only slight differences, can be daunting to say the least. The concentration of highly qualified medical professionals in New Orleans and the surrounding areas does mean, however, that you’ll be in very good hands when health issues do arise. Explore some of the city’s specialists to find a provider that caters to every unique health need.

Southern Institute for Women’s Sexual Health

After 25 years of providing obstetric and gynecologic care to women and girls of all ages, Dr. Katherine Williams noted a need for specialized treatment for women experiencing pelvic pain, menopause, and sexual dysfunction. She then founded the Southern Institute of Women’s Sexual Health (SIWSH) to provide hope to patients and to treat these conditions that cause many women to suffer in silence.

Dr. Williams focus is on sexual pain disorders, dermatologic diseases of the vulva, chronic infections, and female sexual dysfunction, including treatment for those with complex medical disorders such as breast cancer and coagulopathies. Proper treatment for patients is often life-changing and empowering. SIWSH offers women a comprehensive and thorough evaluation to obtain an accurate diagnosis and treatment options for various conditions including lichen sclerosus, hormonally mediated vestibulitis, hypertonic pelvic floor and neuroproliferative vestibulodynia.

At SIWSH, Dr. Williams partners with medical oncologist Dr. Jay Saux III, nurse practitioner Kelly Brewster, and physical therapists who specialize in women’s health to deliver comprehensive care. To schedule a consultation, visit siwsh.com or call 985-871-0707.

Metairie Orthopedics & Sports Medicine

Metairie Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is the clinical practice location of long-established orthopedic surgeon and New Orleans native, Dr. R. Douglas Bostick III. Dr. Bostick specializes in Sports Medicine and is proficient at arthroscopic and minimally-invasive surgery of both upper and lower extremities.

Dr. Bostick prides himself on staying on top of the latest surgical and non-surgical orthopedic treatments. His expertise includes emerging technology such as PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma), Lipogems, and state-of-the-art arthroscopic procedures such as in-office arthroscopy. He is also trained in robotic joint replacement procedures. These techniques give his patients the best possible results with the quickest recovery time and little to no hospitalization. Additionally, the practice offers ultrasound-guided joint injections.

Dr. Bostick is also a trusted surgeon for worker’s compensation and litigation support and has extensive experience testifying as an expert in the field of orthopedics. Metairie Orthopedic & Sports Medicine is located at 3001 Division Street, Suite 204, in Metairie. To learn more or to schedule a consultation, visit metairiesportsmed.com or call 504-541-5800.

Southern Pain & Neurological

For those with degenerative disc disease, back pain is an unfortunate part of everyday life. At Southern Pain & Neurological, Doctors Paul Hubbell and Donald Richardson have introduced new technology that has proven effective in clinical trials at repairing degenerative discs and increasing function. A non-surgical, cutting-edge technology, VIA Disc is an injection that uses allogenic tissue and micronized disc material to reverse disc damage from the inside out and thereby reduce pain.

Until now, there was no way to repair damage caused by degenerative disc disease. The VIA Disc procedure is performed under local anesthesia or sedation, under the guidance of your doctor, via fluoroscopy. Computer images provide live-action visuals during the procedure allowing the doctor to see exact needle placement. The needle is then inserted into the center of the intervertebral disc.

To learn more about degenerative disc disease, VIA Disc, and Southern Pain & Neurological, call 1-800-277-1265.

Westside Orthopaedic Clinic

Serving the West Bank and Greater New Orleans region, Westside Orthopaedic Clinic provides exceptional general orthopaedic and spinal treatment. Known for its excellent and personalized care, the clinic has been in operation since 1961, making it one of the longest standing orthopaedic clinics in the city.

Dr. Ralph Katz is a board certified and fellowship trained orthopedic surgeon who has been performing minimally invasive procedures for 20 years with consistently excellent outcomes. For the right patient who has failed conservative treatment (e.g. medication, physical therapy, injections), a minimally invasive procedure such as a micro-discetomy can be done in an outpatient setting. The procedure typically takes about an hour. Most patients can return to normal activities within three to six weeks. Additionally, Dr. Katz performs cervical and lumbar spinal fusions, utilizing small incisions with minimally invasive systems when needed. He is one of a few local surgeons who perform both cervical and lumbar disc replacements.

Westside offers full-service, in-house x-rays, as well as physical therapy services with personal, one-on-one service. Call for an appointment. For more information, visit westsideortho.com or call 504-347-0243.

Tulane Dermatology

Do you ever see yourself on your fifth Zoom meeting of the day and not recognize the person looking back at you? Stress and aging may have left unwelcome and visible signs on your skin, but the board-certified physicians at Tulane Dermatology can help turn back the years. Our dermatologists are not only experts in the treatment of everything from common to complex dermatologic conditions, but also have years of experience offering cosmetic treatments that can give you healthy and natural looking results.

Tulane Dermatology is now offering a quick and easy way to get cosmetic services. Dr. Carole Bitar and Dr. Leah Jacob offer convenient cosmetic dermatology appointments at their Garden District clinic every Friday morning. Get in quickly, get a touch up and get on with your day. Tulane Dermatology offers Botox and the fillers Restylane Lyft, Restylane, Juvederm Ultra XC, Juvederm Ultra Plus XC, Juvederm Volbella and Juvederm Voluma.

Make an appointment for cosmetic dermatology at the Garden District clinic, just call Tulane Dermatology at (985) 893-1291.

Tulane University’s Section of General Internal Medicine and Geriatrics

The faculty of Tulane University’s Section of General Internal Medicine and Geriatrics provide high quality patient health care and resident education through several clinical programs and locations across New Orleans, including Tulane Medical Center, University Medical Center, and the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System.

Their Internal Medicine clinics offer services in the areas of wellness, prevention, management of chronic illness, and acute care for adults. Faculty are trained in a variety of fields such as ambulatory medicine, geriatrics, hospital medicine, medicine-pediatrics, palliative care, and preventative health care.

To find a clinic near you, visit medicine.tulane.edu/tulane-doctors and select General Internal Medicine & Geriatrics.

Schedule an appointment by calling 504-988-1001 (Tulane Internal Medicine Practice), 504-988-8050 (Metairie-Lakeside Hospital) or 504-988-9000 (Tulane-Uptown Square).

The Hand Center of Louisiana

For more than 40 years, the physicians and staff of The Hand Center of Louisiana have pursued a passion for patient-centered care. As a fully integrated healthcare facility offering all medical, surgical, and therapy services for patients with hand and upper extremity conditions, the Hand Center of Louisiana continues its legacy as a leading healthcare facility in the Gulf South.

Board certified Hand Center surgeons are widely recognized for their expertise and successful outcomes. Using the most current approaches in surgical and non-surgical treatments, they develop a plan of care suited to each individual patient.

Certified Hand Therapists at The Hand Therapy Center use advanced techniques and protocols for non-surgical therapeutic rehabilitation, as well as post-operative management of surgical patients. Therapists are often able to move patients into therapy more quickly, resulting in earlier clinical results and recovery.

At The Hand Diagnostic Center, state-of-the-art diagnostic tools such as ultrasound imaging, 3D Computed Tomography (CT), X-ray, Orthoscan, and nerve conduction studies are being used to customize treatments.

For information and scheduling, visit handsurgical.com or call 504-454-2191.