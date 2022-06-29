NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Speed Rack Season 10 Finals are heading to New Orleans on Sunday, July 24, from 3-7 p.m. in conjunction with Tales of the Cocktail. Inviting the Top 18 finalists from the Charleston, SC regionals; Puerto Rico Cocktail Week Regionals; and Speed Rack Redemption Round to go head-to-head in a round-robin style competition, this live-action, fast paced & fun event is open to the public, and tickets are on sale now.
- Who: Speed Rack, the all-women+, high-speed bartending competition founded in 2011 by Ivy Mix and Lynnette Marrero, which raises money in the fight against breast cancer.
- When: Speed Rack Season 10 Finals | Sunday, July 24, from 3-7 p.m.
- Where: Republic NOLA | New Orleans, LA in conjunction with Tales of the Cocktail
- Details: Tickets are available now for $25/pp (plus taxes & fees), and 100% of proceeds are donated to the The Pink Agenda.
- Ticket link: http://events.speed-rack.com/redemption2022
- Competitors:
- Alli Torres, Freehold, Miami, FL
- Baylee Hopings, Forza Storico, Atlanta, GA
- Beth Serowsky, Lonesome Rose, Chicago, IL
- Christina Chae, Moonflower, Chicago, IL
- Clairessa Chaput, Rewild at Nurture, Denver, CO
- Elyse Blechman, Absolut Vodka Ambassador, Albuquerque, NM
- Fabiana Pinillos, FIG, Charleston, SC
- Gia St. George, RPM Italian LV, Las Vegas, NV
- Gigi Temprano, La Factoría, San Juan, Puerto Rico
- Jess Pomerantz, Smoked, Columbia, SC
- Julie “Mama Bird” Figueras, The Snug, Sacramento, CA
- Marina Holter, Blind Barber, Chicago, IL
- Marina Spilda, The Mermaid, Los Angeles, CA
- Marisa Mercado, Fanny’s, San Francisco, CA
- Marisela Innis Estrada, Jupiter Disco, Brooklyn, NY
- Sienna Hembrooke-Mann, La Matriarca Woodworkings, Seattle, WA
- Sophia Oolie, Cabra LA, Los Angeles, CA
- Tess Anne Sawyer, Bicyclette, Los Angeles, CA