NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Speed Rack Season 10 Finals are heading to New Orleans on Sunday, July 24, from 3-7 p.m. in conjunction with Tales of the Cocktail. Inviting the Top 18 finalists from the Charleston, SC regionals; Puerto Rico Cocktail Week Regionals; and Speed Rack Redemption Round to go head-to-head in a round-robin style competition, this live-action, fast paced & fun event is open to the public, and tickets are on sale now. 

  • Who: Speed Rack, the all-women+, high-speed bartending competition founded in 2011 by Ivy Mix and Lynnette Marrero, which raises money in the fight against breast cancer. 
  • When: Speed Rack Season 10 Finals | Sunday, July 24, from 3-7 p.m.
  • Where: Republic NOLA | New Orleans, LA in conjunction with Tales of the Cocktail 
  • Details: Tickets are available now for $25/pp (plus taxes & fees), and 100% of proceeds are donated to the The Pink Agenda.
  • Competitors:
    • Alli Torres, Freehold, Miami, FL
    • Baylee Hopings, Forza Storico, Atlanta, GA
    • Beth Serowsky, Lonesome Rose, Chicago, IL
    • Christina Chae, Moonflower, Chicago, IL
    • Clairessa Chaput, Rewild at Nurture, Denver, CO
    • Elyse Blechman, Absolut Vodka Ambassador, Albuquerque, NM
    • Fabiana Pinillos, FIG, Charleston, SC
    • Gia St. George, RPM Italian LV, Las Vegas, NV
    • Gigi Temprano, La Factoría, San Juan, Puerto Rico
    • Jess Pomerantz, Smoked, Columbia, SC
    • Julie “Mama Bird” Figueras, The Snug, Sacramento, CA
    • Marina Holter, Blind Barber, Chicago, IL
    • Marina Spilda, The Mermaid, Los Angeles, CA
    • Marisa Mercado, Fanny’s, San Francisco, CA
    • Marisela Innis Estrada, Jupiter Disco, Brooklyn, NY
    • Sienna Hembrooke-Mann, La Matriarca Woodworkings, Seattle, WA
    • Sophia Oolie, Cabra LA, Los Angeles, CA
    • Tess Anne Sawyer, Bicyclette, Los Angeles, CA