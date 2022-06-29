NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Speed Rack Season 10 Finals are heading to New Orleans on Sunday, July 24, from 3-7 p.m. in conjunction with Tales of the Cocktail. Inviting the Top 18 finalists from the Charleston, SC regionals; Puerto Rico Cocktail Week Regionals; and Speed Rack Redemption Round to go head-to-head in a round-robin style competition, this live-action, fast paced & fun event is open to the public, and tickets are on sale now.

: Republic NOLA | New Orleans, LA in conjunction with Tales of the Cocktail Details : Tickets are available now for $25/pp (plus taxes & fees), and 100% of proceeds are donated to the The Pink Agenda. Ticket link: http://events.speed-rack.com/redemption2022

: Tickets are available now for $25/pp (plus taxes & fees), and 100% of proceeds are donated to the The Pink Agenda. Competitors : Alli Torres, Freehold, Miami, FL Baylee Hopings, Forza Storico, Atlanta, GA Beth Serowsky, Lonesome Rose, Chicago, IL Christina Chae, Moonflower, Chicago, IL Clairessa Chaput, Rewild at Nurture, Denver, CO Elyse Blechman, Absolut Vodka Ambassador, Albuquerque, NM Fabiana Pinillos, FIG, Charleston, SC Gia St. George, RPM Italian LV, Las Vegas, NV Gigi Temprano, La Factoría, San Juan, Puerto Rico Jess Pomerantz, Smoked, Columbia, SC Julie “Mama Bird” Figueras, The Snug, Sacramento, CA Marina Holter, Blind Barber, Chicago, IL Marina Spilda, The Mermaid, Los Angeles, CA Marisa Mercado, Fanny’s, San Francisco, CA Marisela Innis Estrada, Jupiter Disco, Brooklyn, NY Sienna Hembrooke-Mann, La Matriarca Woodworkings, Seattle, WA Sophia Oolie, Cabra LA, Los Angeles, CA Tess Anne Sawyer, Bicyclette, Los Angeles, CA

