NEW ORLEANS (press release) – It’s going to be a spook-tacular fall at New Orleans City Park.

Halloween fundraisers are back at Carousel Gardens Amusement Park and preparations are underway for the best October ever.

“Seeing the amusement park decorated for Halloween not only gives our Park guests great joy, but our City Park team members as well – the excitement is palpable,” said Waymon Morris, Director of Recreational Services. “We’ve got some great treats, and tricks, in store for guests this season, and we cannot wait to share with them.”

Ghosts in the Oaks (October 20-23) features four nights of trick-or-treating, rides, arts & crafts, pumpkin patch and treats for all ages. Brews and Boos (October 28-29) features adults-only access to the amusement park and a GHASTLY amount of beer for guys and ghouls 21+. Admission to each event comes with unlimited amusement-park rides and special themed giveaways.

Funds raised at each event go directly toward the day-to-day care for the Park’s 1,300 acres. Tickets for both events are on sale now. All tickets will be sold online and in advance. For more information, visit NewOrleansCityPark.com.

Ghosts in the Oaks

• October 20-23 | 5-6pm Early Admission | 6-9pm General Admission

• Early Admission – $30 | General Admission – $25 | Friends of City Park Members – $22

• Children under 36 months are admitted free of charge

Brews and Boos

• October 28-29| 9pm-Midnight (both nights)

• General Admission – $35 | VIP – $60

• VIP features full open bar, seating and special treats