NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In this two-night class, you’ll learn how to purchase an older New Orleans home in need of renovation, including how to evaluate a property, determine feasibility and scope of a project, and review financing options.



March 7: Pre-purchase and Historic Districts

How to purchase a historic home. This session includes information on finding a bargain, evaluating a property for purchase, understanding an inspection report, and avoiding pricey pitfalls. (60 minutes) Presenters: Katie Witry, Owner/Associate Broker, Witry Collective; Kate Kancheva, Associate Broker, Witry Collective

Is this property right for you? This session provides information on permits, historic districts, variances and appeals. (60 minutes) Presenter: Eleanor Burke, Deputy Director, New Orleans and Central Business District Historic District Landmarks Commission

Q&A with all presenters (30 minutes)

March 14: Financing and Insurance

Financing your project for success. This session covers qualifying for a loan, securing insurance, closing timeline, costs/fees, acceptable repairs, approving funds and dispersing money. (60 minutes) Presenter: Ryan Rouhana, Senior Loan Advisor, Flagstar Bank

Understanding your title insurance commitment and preparing for closing. (30 minutes) Presenter: Margaret Glass, Partner, Steeg Law Firm.

Securing and understanding homeowner's insurance premiums and benefits, flood zones and flood insurance. (30 minutes) Presenter: Robert Stone, Managing Director, Stone Insurance Inc.

Q&A with all presenters (30 minutes)

