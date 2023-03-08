Spring Fashion Awakening

The legendary comedian Robin Williams famously once said, “spring is nature’s way of saying, ‘let’s party!’” In that same vein, the annual Art in Bloom fundraiser is New Orleans’ way of saying, “it’s springtime, let’s party!” The festivities comprise a weeklong series of social and educational events, the primary goal of which is to support The New Orleans Museum of Art’s educational initiatives, exhibitions and the Garden Club of New Orleans’ community projects. But don’t be misled, the events are more than just altruistic fanfare, they are also an educational opportunity and, of course, the perfect time to debut your new springtime wardrobe. Anna Schaefer, co-chair for this year’s events, said, “we love that this event marks the beginning of spring for so many. It’s both a literal and figurative invitation to our supporters to reach into their spring closets and introduce vibrant colors and floral patterns once again!”

The theme for this year’s triumvirate of events is Paradise Under the Palms. All patrons are encouraged to don spring-inspired fashion, paying heed to verdant, tropical plants and richly hued flowers like orchids or hibiscus for inspiration. If you aren’t completely stocked up on spring garments yet, the fashion show put on by So Susu will undoubtedly direct you toward what’s hot for all future spring events like; the Kids Zoo to Do, Red Tie Affair and many more! Now, like Robin Wiliams said before, let’s party!

Patron and Preview Party | Wednesday, March 22

Clockwise: Floral Jumpsuit, So Susu

Clutch, So Susu

Sapphire Necklace, Rau Antiques

Slingback Pumps, Saks Fifth Avenue

Clockwise, V Neck Dress, Azby’s

Magnolia Collar Necklace, Saint Claude Social Club

Signet Ring, Febe Clothing

Turquoise Heel, UAL

Crystal Mesh Bag, Saks Fifth Avenue

Lecture Series | Thursday, March 23

Flower Bracelet, Saks Fifth Avenue

Midi Dress, So Susu

Hat, Trashy Diva

Wedge Sandals, Saks Fifth Avenue

Kiss Bag, Febe Clothing

Luncheon and Fashion Show | Thursday, March 23

Floral Earring, Saks Fifth Avenue

One Shoulder Top, Nordstrom

Pants, So Susu

Rancher Hat, Trashy Diva

Mule Sandal, So Susu

Other fun springy finds:

Long Sleeve Blouse, Azby’s

Floral Hat, So Susu

Palm Hat, Lucy Rose

Pink Slide, Lucy Rose

Magnolia Cuff, Mimosa Handcrafted

Lucite Heel, Angelique

Flower Sunglasses, Love Shack Fancy