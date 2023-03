Festing season starts in the sweet spot of spring when things feel perfect, and bleeds right into summertime, stretching until school returns. It’s one of the many ways we live in blissful denial in NOLA, connect with one another, give the love and attention to our food and music creators that they deserve, and appreciate the simpler pleasures in life.

It’s the last hoorah before summer, when we brace ourselves for various things that start with the letter H (hurricanes, humidity, the long line at Hansen’s-Snowball stand…and lately, High Crawfish Prices).

Here are some of the area fests slated for this season. Take time to enjoy at least one before you realize fest season is gone, and football season has returned!

Jazz Fest

April 28-May 7

Neighborhood: Gentilly

First Fest: 1970

no.jazzfest.com

Covering the alphabet in music from jazz to rock and all things in between: A for Anders Osborne; B for Big Freedia, C for Continental Drifters, D for Dumphstaphunk, and E…for Ed Sheeran….and etc.!

Tip: Tickets for children 2-10 years old are available at the gate only for $5.

Treasures: This year’s Cultural Exchange Pavilion spotlights Puerto Rico, including artist demos, parades and samplings of Puerto Rican dishes by local Puerto Rican restaurant Fowlmouth with local tropical foodways restaurant Carmo.

NOLA Crawfish Festival

May 1-3

Neighborhood: Treme/Lafitte

First fest: 2016

nolacrawfishfest.com

This 3-day food and music filler between Jazz Fest weekends is a ticketed backyard boil at the Broadside.

Tips: Children 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Various VIP ticket packages are available, including a “Crawfish King Super” that makes you a Guest Judge for the Crawfish Cookoff.

Treasures: Monday is the Crawfish Eatin’ Competition (7 minutes to peel, suck and stomach) and Tuesday is the Crawfish Cookoff, where 20 crawfish teams compete for the crown.

French Quarter Fest

April 13 – April 16

Neighborhood: You guessed it

First Fest: 1984

frenchquarterfest.org

It’s the 40th anniversary of this beloved fest that began with 6 stages and grew to 24! They are back up to 20 stages this year, post-COVID.

Tips: Download the fest app at frenchquarterfest.org to create a schedule with maps and reminders for shows you want to see and food you want to eat.

Treasures: Thursday’s Kick-Off Parade culminates in Jackson Square for the opening ceremonies, and ends with fireworks on the River after the final performance of the night by Irma Thomas.

New Orleans Pride

June 9-11

Neighborhood: French Quarter

First Fest: 1978

neworleanspride.org

The “first” New Orleans Pride was a Pride Parade in 1971 organized by the Gay Liberation Front of New Orleans. In 1978 an event coined Gay Fest in Jackson Square was the first officially recognized local “gay pride” event.

Tips: June 24 is the 50th anniversary of the tragic Upstairs Lounge fire, the 2nd largest attack on the LGBTQ community in U.S. History. Join the memorial from 7-9 p.m. that day at 141 Chartres Street.

Treasures: June 19th is the first Sleeves Up for Pride blood drive, a response to blood shortages. The event will also educate all on the newest FDA guidelines which include less restrictions due to advanced blood screening technology.

Greek Fest

May 26-28

Neighborhood: Bayou St. John, at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral

First Fest: 1973

gfno.com

This Memorial Day tradition includes Greek food, Hellenic dancers, Cathedral tours, and plenty of kids’ activities on the grounds.

Tips: There’s a complimentary parking shuttle, including handicapped accessible transportation. This year there is also a designated ride share pickup area near the front.

Treasures: You can take home authentic Greek foodstuffs (cheese, spices, and more) from their indoor Greek grocery store.

Essence Festival of Culture

June 30 – July 2

Neighborhood: CBD/Superdome

First Fest: 1995

essence.com/essencefestival2023

What began as a celebration of the 25th anniversary of Essence Magazine has turned into a midsummer phenomenon.

Tips: This is the first return to an in-person fest since COVID, but the fest will still be livestreamed via the Essence website.

Treasures: Curated as a Black Female event, the fest also has a “His Zone Men’s Experience” and other experiences and seminars welcome to all.

Alliance Francaise Bastille Day Fete

July 14

Neighborhood: Uptown

Af-neworleans.org

The AFNO has been in operation as a cultural and learning center since 1984 and the organization has been part of various Bastille Day events over the years, but this “day of” ticketed fest at their yellow house on Jackson Street is a recent creation. The Alliance Francaise of New Orleans is one of several French organizations holding events surrounding this national French holiday. Their event includes live French music, a welcome speech by the Consulate General of France in New Orleans, a champagne bar, crêpes, and more. Dressing in “French attire”, speaking French, and enjoying the company of fellow Francophones is all part of the fun. While there, learn more about their language classes for all ages and year-round cultural events.

French Market Creole Tomato Festival

June 10 – 11

Neighborhood: French Market District, French Quarter

First fest: 1986

frenchmarket.org

The only festival in the city dedicated to a locally grown fruit!

Tips: Plan your fest menu in advance by checking the website for a full list of offerings. Some food and specialty drink vendors sell out fast, and it can be overwhelming to select on the spot.

Treasures: The Bloody Mary Market in Dutch Alley offers dozens of variations on the classic drink.

NOLA Beer Fest

May 13

Location: Louis Armstrong Park, Congo Square

unation.com/event/2023-nola-beer-fest

One day only to sip and sample beers in the shade of Armstrong Park.

Tips: Admission to the festival is free, but a beer cup is required, and that comes with the basic package that includes a Souvenir Cup with 4 beer tickets.

Treasures: Over 20 breweries will be present, with over 60 beers total to sample.

SatchmoSummerFest

August 4 – 5

Neighborhood: Lower French Quarter/New Orleans Jazz Museum

First fest: 2001, in conjunction with Armstrong’s centennial celebration.

Satchmosummerfest.org

Two music stages, food booths, and a stellar indoor lecture series for anyone interested in Satchmo’s impact on the world.

Tips: The beloved Jazz Mass at St. Augustine Church will be held in the Parish Hall due to church renovations. The Mass will also be livestreamed via the church’s Facebook page.

Treasures: On Saturday, Gwen Thompkins interviews 95-year-old piano legend Lawrence Cotton. On Sunday, Ricky Riccardi, Director of Research Collections at the Louis Armstrong House Museum sits down with jazz scholar Maxine Gordon, the widow of saxophonist Dexter Gordon.

Westwego Fest

April 28-30

Neighborhood: Westwego/Historic Sala Avenue

First Festival: 2022

visitwestwego.com

Produced by the City of Westwego, this live music event is held at the Westwego Farmers & Fisheries Market, which has easy and free parking in the adjacent lot and nearby on street parking.

Tips: Patrons can bring their own chairs, and dogs are welcome. With plenty of sidewalks, ramps and covered areas, as well as a large interior grassy area, this is a manageable festival for families and anyone with mobility issues.

Treasures: Former family activities like carnival rides have been replaced by a petting zoo and pony rides. Last year’s schedule boasted Amanda Shaw and Shamarr Allen; check the website for this year’s full lineup.

Bayou Boogaloo

May 19- 21

Neighborhood: Bayou St. John

First fest: 2006

Celebrate the historic urban waterway that made New Orleans, while supporting Friends of Bayou St. John.

Tips: People enjoying the fest on the water in a kayak, float, raft, or canoe need a ticket just like those on solid ground.

Treasure: A comedy stage has been added to the fest’s robust schedule, plus 2023 Grammy-nominated Yonder Mountain String Band is part of this year’s musical lineup.

Grand Isle Migratory Bird Festival & Grand Isle Island Strong Beach Fest: Celebrate & Support!

Visit townofgrandisle.com for information on both festivals in this community still in recovery from Hurricane Ida. Fest and give back!

Grand Isle: Migratory Bird Festival

April 14 -15

The Migratory Bird Festival began in 1998 and corresponds with the peak migration in April of birds returning north as they pause on their travels across the Gulf of Mexico.

Tips: Registration is recommended and free for many of the tours, but some specific kayak or walking tours are $10-$20.

Treasures: In addition to expert-led bird watching tours, you can watch the Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries catch migrating songbirds for weighing and measuring before release in Lafitte Woods Preserve.

Grand Isle Island Strong Beach

Fest July 13 &- 14

The Grand Isle Strong Beach Festival started in 2022 as a direct response to Hurricane Ida recovery. All proceeds benefit Grand Isle’s recreational facilities. According to Grand Isle Mayor David Camardelle, “We welcome everyone to come down and enjoy some live music on the beach. We also encourage you to come down and stay a weekend, book a fishing trip, or patronize a local business. Everyone has a role to play in this recovery.”