NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The first weekend of April marks the start of spring at the New Orleans Botanical Garden.

“We are thrilled to be, once again, hosting the Spring Garden Show,” said New Orleans Botanical Garden Director Paul Soniat. “The Botanical Garden is the perfect setting for this annual event, and the weather should be perfect for gardeners of all levels to explore and experience all the region has to offer.”

On Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, the 10-acre greenspace will be flush with sales booths, educational programs, live music, arts & crafts, cooking demonstrations and more for the community to enjoy. The annual event, sponsored by the LSU AgCenter in cooperation with Louisiana Master Gardeners and Metro Area Horticulture Foundation, features over 50 vendors exhibiting common and exotic plants as well as various gardening paraphernalia.

“The Spring Garden Show is a great opportunity for gardeners of all levels to come together not just to buy plants, but to share ideas,” said LSU AgCenter’s Dr. Joe Willis. “We love seeing the Garden packed with folks from far and wide, but we also love hearing the conversations and seeing problems get solved. It’s a special weekend.”

LSU AgCenter specialists, master gardeners and New Orleans Botanical Garden personnel will also be on hand to answer all questions. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit NewOrleansCityPark.org.

Spring Garden Show

When: 4/1/23 + 4/2/23 | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: New Orleans Botanical Garden, 5 Victory Avenue

Admission:

$12 Adult

$6 Child

Free for under 5 + Friends of City Park members (proof of active membership required)

Tickets: bit.ly/SGStix23