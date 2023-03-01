Spring Romance

Bedeck your neckline with a delicate edition like the Edith open collar necklace, made of brass and cast and finished in New Orleans by Sarah Killen Ellman. Saint Claude Social Club, 1933 Sophie Wright Pl., 504-218-8987, saintclaudesocialclub.com.

You’re never fully dressed without a spritz. The Éclectique eau de parfum, in its lovely bottle, brings forth a fragrant bouquet of blossoming scents like rose, magnolia and hibiscus, enriched with vanilla, musk and sandalwood and hints of ivy, coconut and spices. Tijon, 631 Toulouse St., 504-428-8422, tijon.com.

Flit from one spring fling to the next while swinging a Renata tote from Cleobella. Ethically handmade in Bali of luxe lamb leather, the sweet, scalloped edge details and neutral moccasin colorway will pair perfectly with any ensemble. Elle Boutique, 2108 Magazine St., 504-522-4929, shopelle.com.

The epitome of feminine chic, top off your whimsical wardrobe with an alabaster felt fedora, encircled with a cool gray velvet ribbon and a beautiful bow detail at back from artist Mimi Holaday. Custom orders only at halomimi.com; @halomimi.label.

Oh, the places you'll geaux in a pair of floral Secret Garden Quad skates. Suited for novice and seasoned skaters, roll smoothly into a sunny afternoon in a faux leather design with plush interior fabric. Saks Fifth Avenue, 301 Canal St., 504-524-2200, saksfifthavenue.com.