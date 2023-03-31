The Mardi Gras Mambo turns into strolls through city park’s tulip meadows, candle-lit dinners in the quarter, and art gallery shows under the stars. Spring is here! Don’t forget to mark your calendars and take advantage of these springtime happenings.

Lenten Dining Specials and Italian Wine Dinner with Briquette

Welcome spring with Briquette’s Spring-Lenten dining specials. With delicious, award-winning wine and food, share a beautiful spring evening at Briquette, celebrating Creole Contemporary dishes from restaurateur Anna Tusa, Owner of Briquette and New Orleans Creole Cookery. Tusa’s new-wave coastal cuisine is the heart and soul of Briquette’s dining experience. Locally known for its enthusiasm for high quality, exclusive wines and spirits, Briquette is proud to have won the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for its discerning, expansive wine list.

Reserve a table for April 28th, to experience Briquette’s Italian Wine Dinner, a 5-course meal paired with Briquette’s finest Italian Wines. The dinner is priced all-inclusively at $125.00 per person. Briquette is open for dinner Thursday through Sunday from 3 p.m. until close, and for brunch on Sundays, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Located at 701 S. Peters Street in the Warehouse District, book a table at Briquette by calling 504-302-7496. For full booking details follow Briquette’s Facebook page at facebook.com/briquetteneworleans.

Art Month Walton by Cultural Arts Alliance

Relax, unwind, and get in a creative state of mind at Art Month Walton! Come and experience a collaboration of visual, performing, and literary arts events presented in diverse formats and various venues throughout Walton County, located along Northwest Florida’s Gulf Coast. Spanning the month of May, Art Month includes Under the Sea: a fundraising event for the Underwater Museum of Art, ArtsQuest Fine Arts Festival, Digital Graffiti, Longleaf Writers Conference, Sinfonia Goes Pop.

At Alys Beach guests can enjoy gallery events, special exhibitions, \ live performances from the Emerald Coast Theatre Company, educational offerings, and many more fun-filled spring events! Presented by Visit South Walton with additional support from Florida Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and The Alys Foundation, Art Month is an initiative of the Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County.

See a complete schedule of events and learn more at CulturalArtsAlliance.com.

Evenings with Enrique by The Helis Foundation

New Orleans Botanical Garden celebrates the coming of spring with the return of its signature series, Evenings with Enrique presented by The Helis Foundation. During April and October, New Orleans Botanical Garden hosts a bi-annual concert series paying homage to renowned artist Enrique Alférez. Guests can enjoy extended hours while strolling through the Botanical Garden’s more than 2,000 varieties of flowers and plants. From live music to savory dishes made by the Kitchen in the Garden Eats, guests will find themselves enchanted by a truly, magical experience.

Evenings with Enrique is free for Louisiana residents’ courtesy of The Helis Foundation. In fact, Louisiana residents receive free admission to the Botanical Garden every Wednesday courtesy of The Helis Foundation. The Helis Foundation provides resources for the arts through the Diana Helis Henry and Adrienne Helis Malvin Art Funds.

For more information on the outdoor event of the season, visit thehelisfoundation.org.

Oyster Happy Hour and Weekend Brunch with New Orleans Creole Cookery

Spring has sprung, meaning it is time to enjoy the New Orleans’ weather in the beautiful French Quarter courtyard at New Orleans Creole Cookery, only a 3-minute walk from Jackson Square. Owner Anna Tusa, also known for her modern coastal eatery Briquette, presents a dinner menu featuring classic New Orleans flavors in a fresh, reimagined way. Embodying the culture of Southern Hospitality, Tusa pairs great service with innovative food to provide guests with an unforgettable experience.

Soak up the spring weather in New Orleans Creole Cookery’s courtyard by treating yourself to a classic Louisiana dish like Jambalaya, Crawfish Étoufée, or Shrimp Creole. On weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Creole Cookery hosts an Oyster Happy Hour and on weekends brunch is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Get a taste of the city’s world-famous food at New Orleans Creole Cookery, located at 508 Toulouse Street.

To make reservations, call 504-524-9632 or visit neworleanscreolecookery.com.