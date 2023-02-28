Skyrocketing into New Orleans’ luxury real estate market, Stacie Carubba , Partner and Associate Broker at Athena Real Estate is known as a top producing agent, being recognized in the top 1% of her field by Marquis’ Who’s Who. With a closing record of more than $70 million, Carubba focuses on, “results, not excuses”—an adage from her grandfather. After obtaining her real estate license in 2015, she started out as one of Athena Real Estate’s first agents. Within 8 years, her unwavering dedication and success earned her a Partnership at the agency, blazing an influential path in New Orleans’ high-end real estate. Carubba’s formula to reach her clients’ end-goals is made by thinking outside of the box to tailor each client’s needs to their ultimate bottom line. With her background in advertising matched with her expertise in real estate, Carubba crafts a personalized, branded marketing plan and listing package to optimize client’s closings. Covering all bases for her clients, Carubba’s listings can also be further customized by including financial assistance or incentive options to client’s looking for a full-service experience. After receiving her broker’s license in 2020, New Orleans native, Stacie Carubba aims to help her clients at Athena Real Estate to work smarter not harder stating, “We’re always one step ahead, and others are taking notice.” For more information visit staciecarubba.com .

Stacie Carubba

Associate Broker/Partner at Athena Real Estate

Skyrocketing into New Orleans’ luxury real estate market, Stacie Carubba, Partner and Associate Broker at Athena Real Estate is known as a top producing agent, being recognized in the top 1% of her field by Marquis' Who's Who. With a closing record of more than $70 million, Carubba focuses on, “results, not excuses”—an adage from her grandfather. After obtaining her real estate license in 2015, she started out as one of Athena Real Estate’s first agents. Within 8 years, her unwavering dedication and success earned her a Partnership at the agency, blazing an influential path in New Orleans’ high-end real estate. Carubba’s formula to reach her clients’ end-goals is made by thinking outside of the box to tailor each client’s needs to their ultimate bottom line. With her background in advertising matched with her expertise in real estate, Carubba crafts a personalized, branded marketing plan and listing package to optimize client’s closings. Covering all bases for her clients, Carubba’s listings can also be further customized by including financial assistance or incentive options to client’s looking for a full-service experience. After receiving her broker's license in 2020, New Orleans native, Stacie Carubba aims to help her clients at Athena Real Estate to work smarter not harder stating, "We're always one step ahead, and others are taking notice.” For more information visit staciecarubba.com.