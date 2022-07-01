Stars and Stripes

This easy breezy ensemble will take you from brunch to watching fireworks – no sweat. TOTEM’s super chic and flowy silk blouse and pants set is lightweight with a loose fit that works well year-round. Available at Pilot and Powell, pilotandpowell.com.

Handmade in Turkey, the Ellis Slides from Baldiz are crafted from hand-loomed and velvet silk with a leather sole. A vibrant starburst Ikat pattern adds a festive and playful touch. Available at Baldiz, shopbaldiz.com.

The charming pattern on Passion Lilie’s Celestea pillow cover screams summer. With subtle stars nestled among stripes, this is the perfect pillow for curling up with your favorite book after a long afternoon in the sun. Available at Passion Lilie, passionlilie.com.

You’ll want to wear this stunning swimsuit all summer long. The Ona One Piece by CALA de la CRUZ is fully lined and made in Columbia of certified polyamide from recycled fishing nets and carpets, preventing plastic from ending up in the ocean. Available at Vibrant Market, thevibrantmarket.com.

Crowe’s Starsmasher cuff is a delicate piece that can be worn with any outfit. Crafted from 14k rose gold (or yellow) with two hand-set diamonds in a high polish finish. Put this on your wrist and it’s time to shine. Available at Crowe Jewelry, crowejewelry.com.