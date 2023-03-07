NEW ORLEANS (press release) – What’s a weekend in New Orleans without a leisurely brunch? The modern and contemporary AC Hotel New Orleans French Quarter has rolled out the Brunch for Two hotel package!

The new package blends all your favorite things: a luxurious, boutique-style stay in NOLA and a fabulous weekend-brunch for two. Guests will have access to the buffet-style brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and can expect classic fare along with New Orleans-style cuisine. Sip on freshly brewed coffee and espresso, or make brunch boozy with the optional bottomless mimosas for $12 per person!

AC Hotel New Orleans French Quarter Weekend Brunch Buffet Menu

Omelet Station

Poached Egg Station

New Orleans Shrimp N Grits

Breakfast Pastries

Bacon

Hash Browns

Fruits

Yogurt

Cereal

Freshly Brewed Coffee & Espresso

Optional Bottomless Mimosas ($12 per person, 21+ only)

To learn more about or book a stay with the Brunch for Two package, click here.

ABOUT AC HOTEL NEW ORLEANS FRENCH QUARTER

Blending contemporary style with modern aesthetics and purpose, the AC Hotel New Orleans French Quarter offers boutique comfort in NOLA. From the historic building, guests appreciate easy access to downtown attractions and a short walk to the legendary sights of Bourbon Street and the French Quarter. The pet-friendly hotel boasts a 24-hour fitness center, on-site dining and a bar, and rooms with free Wi-Fi, plush pillowtop beds and smart TVs with streaming apps. The AC Hotel New Orleans French Quarter is the perfect hotel for guests to relax, recharge and stay while exploring New Orleans’ history, festivals, music and nightlife. To learn more about the hotel or to book a room reservation, visit the website and follow on Instagram and LinkedIn.