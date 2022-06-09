NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Summer is in full swing and at STEM NOLA that means a summer jam-packed with fun and interactive STEM learning opportunities for students. STEM Global Action is operating Summer Camps for K-8th grade students in cities across Louisiana and the Gulf Coast!

Our five-week STEM NOLA Technology Camp Fueled by Chevron caters to 3rd–8th grade students at Southern University of New Orleans ($50 Registration Fee and $200 Camp Fee per Session). The camp will feature weekly sessions starting June 6 focused on topics like App Development, Raspberry Pi, Robotics & Coding, 3D Printing and Video Game Development. This camp is hosted in partnership with the Scratch Foundation, whose mission is to ensure that Scratch is available for free, for everyone, so that kids around the world can express their ideas through coding.

Our DoDSTEM Camp sessions are for students in New Orleans as well. Thanks to the Department of Defense, we are able to provide these opportunities to military connected communities and military families! Participants will get step-by-step instructions to help them complete STEM activities related to topics like Chemistry, Biology, Environmental Science, Technology and MORE!

Each DoD STEM camp session is FREE with a $50 registration fee per session that will be returned for those with perfect attendance! Scholars must be registered for each session individually that they wish to participate in. For more information or to register a child click here for the website.

If you would like to visit one of these camps during June or July to share the fun STEM learning with your audience please see more scheduling details below:

STEM NOLA Technology Camp Fueled by Chevron

Ages: 3rd – 8th Grade Students

Location: Southern University of New Orleans New Science Building

6400 Press Drive, New Orleans, LA 70126

9am – 3pm, Monday – Friday· Session 1 – June 6th – 10th

Topic: App Development·

Session 2 – June 13th – 17th

Topic: Raspberry Pi·

Session 3 – Jun 20th -24th

Topic: Robotics & Coding·

Session 4 – July 11th – 15th

Topic: 3D Printing·

Session 5 – July 18th – 22nd

Topic: Video Game Development

DOD STEM NOLA FREE In-Person Camp

Ages: 3rd – 8th Grade Students

Location: Southern University of New Orleans New Science Building

6400 Press Drive, New Orleans, LA 70126

9am – 1pm, Monday – Thursday

• Session 1 – July 5th – 8th Topic: Friction, Force, and Motion

• Session 2 – July 11th – 14th Topic: Chemistry and Biology

• Session 3 – Jul 18th – 21st Topic: Environmental Science

• Session 4 – Jul 25th – 28th Topic: Technology and Coding

Moton Hands-On STEM Camp

Ages: K – 8th Grade

The camps will be Monday through Thursday from 9am-3pm.

Students will be going through activities around Chemistry and Biology, Environmental Science, Technology, and Engineering. The weekly sessions are as follows:

• Session 1: June 6-9

• Session 2: June 13-16

• Session 3: June 20-23

• Session 4: June 27-30