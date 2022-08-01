The $1 million raised from the Sugarplum Ball will help Children’s Hospital New Orleans expand vital programs and services, advance technology, innovate care delivery and fund life-saving projects.

A patron party hosted 400 in the hour before the ball, with catering by Ralph Brennan Catering and Events and music by The NOLA Dukes.

The whimsical gala featured a Wizard of Oz theme. Costumed characters, including Dorothy, the Wicked Witch and Glinda the Good Witch greeted guests on the Yellow Brick Road, which transported gala-goers to the Emerald City inside the Mardi Gras World ballroom.

Food and drinks were provided by 36 caterers, including Acme Oyster House, Drago’s, Galatoire’s Restaurant, Haydel’s Bakery, Vincent’s Italian Cuisine and more.

KARMA provided music throughout the event.

114 auction items included box seats at the Kentucky Derby, donated by Churchill Downs, jewelry from Diamonds Direct, Ramsey’s Diamond Jewelers, Aucoin Hart Jewelers and Valobra Jewelry and Antiques, a weeklong stay in Grayton Beach, Florida and memberships to Thoth, Tucks and Orpheus. In addition, the hospital raffled a 2022 Mercedes A220, donated by Ray Brand Auto Group.

Sara Feirn and Marye Nickens served as event co-chairs. LEMOINE served as the presenting sponsor, accompanied by major sponsors Bernhard, McDonnel Construction Services, First Horizon, Lillibridge, LSU Health New Orleans and the Ray and Jessica Brandt Family Foundation.

Jeff Goldring, Walton Goldring, Allison Brouk and Jonathan Brouk

John Nickens IV and Greg Feirn

Lisa Labat, Angel Beery and Lindsey Casey

William Lemoine and Candace Lemoine

Marye Nickens and Sarah Feirn

Adam Boehler and Taylor Beery