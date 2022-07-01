Summer Sips

The Sazerac Bar in The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel, is offering a new summer cocktail menu that’s ripe for the tasting. Each of the carefully crafted cocktails puts a modern twist on a familiar favorite. For example, the Typhoon (made with Roku gin, passionfruit, lime and hibiscus-miso syrup) is a lighter, drier, Eastern-inspired spin on the New Orleans classic Hurricane. Meanwhile, the Southern Gentleman (made with Buffalo Trace Bourbon with blackberry, mint and lemon) has been created exclusively for the Roosevelt New Orleans by award-winning bartender Julie Reiner. 130 Roosevelt Way, 648-1200

Bar Remix

Camille Whitworth and her new partner Sidney Webb have reopened the beloved CBD cocktail lounge and restaurant, Victory, with a new menu of light bites, an expanded cocktail menu, all-new décor and outdoor seating. Now called Baroness on Baronne, the bar also hosts a DJ on Friday evenings and a jazz band on Sunday evenings. Enjoy a free sample of the cocktail of the day upon entrance. There’s also a fancy VIP room (the Secreto room) that can accommodate up to 25 guests. 339 Baronne St., 522-8664, baronessnola.com

Top Talent

Loa Bar at the International House Hotel has welcomed beloved local bartender Abigail Gullo as the new director of its beverage program. Gullo, who has practiced her craft around the world, is a natural fit for the bar, which features a cocktail program that spans Sicily to Senegal, Haiti to Havana and beyond. Her particular brand of mixology combines art, craft and science, using seasonal produce and international inspiration. 221 Camp St., 553-9550, ihhotel.com

Brain Freeze? Yes, Please!

’Tis the season for frozen cocktails, and we can barely contain our taste buds. Try the refreshing Pimm’s Slushy (cucumber-infused Moscato and citrus, frozen with Pimm’s) at Copper Vine, or the signature frozé at Gris-Gris. Of course, Bourée is offering a variety of fresh fruit daiquiris-to-go (individual, half-gallon or gallon) that are perfect for your next summer party.

Timely Tomes

Two cocktail legends and board members of the Southern Food & Beverage Museum have released new cocktail books. Dale Degroff, known as “King Cocktail,” was one of the first bartenders in the United States to revive the classic cocktails of the pre-prohibition era from his helm at New York’s Rainbow Room in the late 1980’s. His new book is “The New Craft of the Cocktail” ($35, Clarkson Potter). Meanwhile, Cedd Moses, founder and chief executive of the 213 Nightlife Group (which operates some of the best-known cocktail lounges in downtown Los Angeles) has released his book, “Pouring with Heart” ($20, Lioncrest Publishing). Both are available for purchase at Garden District Book Shop, 2727 Prytania St., Ste. 14, 895-2266, gardendistrictbookshop.com

Spirited Awards

The Tales of the Cocktail Foundation has named the regional top 10 honorees for the 2022 Spirited Awards, and the list includes a bevy of New Orleans mentions. The regional top 10 honorees for U.S. Central include Jewel of the South and Manolito (for Best U.S. Bar Team); Beachbum Berry’s Latitude 29 (for Best U.S. Cocktail Bar); Bar Marilou at the Maison de la Luz, Bourbon “O” Jazz Bar at Bourbon Orleans Hotel, Hot Tin at the Pontchartrain Hotel, and The Elysian Bar at the Hotel Peter and Paul (for Best U.S. Hotel Bar); Saba and Jewel of the South (for Best U.S. Restaurant Bar); and Chandelier Bar at the Four Seasons Hotel (Best New U.S. Cocktail Bar). TOTCF will honor recipients during Tales of the Cocktail, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary and returning to New Orleans for an in-person celebration July 25-29. Be sure to check out TOTC’s curated lineup of educational seminars, events (such as the all-new Cocktail Tour series) and, of course, festivities (like the Speed Rack Season 10 Championship). talesofthecocktail.org