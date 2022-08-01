Summer So Chloe

Wind down the weekend at Uptown’s see-and-be-seen spot, The Chloe, at its Sunday Summer Series featuring DJs, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Aug. 7, Otto; Aug. 14, Kelly Green and Aug. 28, DJ G. Order a cocktail or some light bites and enjoy — Monday is still more than 12 hours away! 4125 St. Charles Ave., thechloenola.com, Instagram @thechloenola

Cottage Industry

The latest book by acclaimed author Richard Campanella, The Cottage on Tchoupitoulas: A Historical Geography of Uptown New Orleans, explores the history of the recently restored Hales Cottage, located by Children’s Hospital, as well as the surrounding Uptown neighborhood. Published by the Preservation Resource Center and available there or at local bookstores. 923 Tchoupitoulas St., prcno.org, Instagram @prcnola

An Ice Cream Boone

Lucy Boone Ice Cream is still going strong more than two years after popping up around town scooping delicious, custom ice cream made by Abby Boone (Lucy is her and husband Aaron’s daughter.) Flavors change weekly based on what Abby can find at farmers’ markets and elsewhere. Current favorites include key lime, passion fruit pavlova and cold brew, which is coffee, chocolate and caramel.

Right now, home is Port of Orleans Brewing Co., 4124 Tchoupitoulas St., Thurs. 5 p.m.-9 p.m. and Fri., Sat., Sun., Noon to 9 p.m. Be on the lookout for the ice cream to have its own parlor at Baronne and Constantinople streets, opening some time in September. Instagram @lucybooneicecream

Cool Pampering

While August’s heat and humidity is challenging, the Spyre Center provides a way to cool down and stay in shape. Start your Spyre Summer Saturdays with a live music yoga class or water aerobics, followed by a guided meditation, then a light lunch. Or try aqua yoga, available Fridays through August. Spyre is the only place in town to offer it, according to general manager Jessica Schexnayder. 1772 Prytania St., spyrecenter.com, Instagram @spyre_nola

The Spanish South

Hold the vin, as Louisiana’s Spanish history gets its own vintage moment when The Historic New Orleans Collection delves into the connections between the European country, Louisiana and the surrounding gulf region as part of its New Orleans Antiques Forum, “The Spanish South,” Aug. 4 -7.

The Spanish colonial empire encircled the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean during 1763 to 1803, leaving a lasting influence on arts, craft, architecture and culture, and “we’re bringing together experts and scholars from across the country to explore the decorative arts in Mexico, Louisiana, Florida, Puerto Rico and beyond,” says Amanda McFillen, THNOC director of public programs. THNOC Williams Research Center, 410 Chartres St., hnoc.org, Instagram @visit_thnoc