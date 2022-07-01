While children are home from school, college students return from university and summer tourists flock to the city, New Orleans summer specials rise to the top of the To-Do list. Just wandering the city’s streets, shoppers will score one-of-a-kind items at a bargain during local businesses’ summer sales. Foodies can relish in New Orleans’ legendary culinary scene as restaurants create special menus highlighting seasonal flavors. History buffs soak up the region’s fascinating past, while French Quarter favorites offer the perfect escape from the summer heat. Whether local or visiting, New Orleans’ countless summer specials guarantee a season filled with exploration and excitement.

Where to Eat

Justine

Enjoy the flavors of summer at Justine, a French brasserie in New Orleans’ historic French Quarter. Opened by husband-and-wife team Justin and Mia Devillier, Justine combines the sophistication of Parisian brasseries with the playfulness of the South’s liveliest district. With dishes like Onion Soup Gratinée, Steak Frites, and Steamed Mussels, the menu honors the technique and simplicity of French classics while evoking the senses with exciting, grand presentation.

The multi-roomed restaurant offers a versatile space to be enjoyed by all, whether it’s for a Friday lunch, weekend brunch, afternoon glass of wine or celebratory dinner. The kitchen room, anchored by two large communal tables, overlooks the kitchen led by James Beard Award Winning-Chef Justin Devillier. In the smoked-mirror-embellished front room, the bar program embraces French spirits, wine, and the drinking culture that surrounds them.

For reservations and information about private dining, visit justinenola.com.

Briquette

Welcome to summer—with our Shaken Up NOLA Craft Cocktail classes with lunch & brunch—with delicious food and wine shared together at Briquette, the celebrated seafood destination from restaurateur Anna Tusa, Owner of New Orleans Creole Cookery. With Briquette, Tusa puts seafood and contemporary coastal cuisine at the center of the dining experience. Briquette is also known locally for its enthusiasm for high quality, often hard-to-find wines and spirits and recently won the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for its discerning, expansive wine list.

Add to the lunch experience by learning how Briquette’s award-winning cocktails are made with Shaken Up NOLA Craft Cocktail Classes. Enjoy the two hour experience complete with craft cocktail tutorials, a history of each drink, and recipe cards to take home. Classes available to book every Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Briquette is currently open for dinner Thursday-Sunday, 3 p.m. until close. Briquette is located at 701 S. Peters Street in the Warehouse District. Book your table today by calling the restaurant at 504-302-7496 or via OpenTable.

Where to Go

St. Joseph Plantation & Felicity Plantation

Visit two homes on one property that have remained a thriving sugarcane farm for over 135 years. Learn about the sugarcane industry and its regional significance at St Joseph and Felicity Plantations. Learn about H. H. Richardson of the Priestly family, who was born at St. Joseph and became one of America’s most important 19th century architects. Explore the story of Valcour Aime, known as “The Louis XIV of Louisiana,” and his two daughters, Felicite and Josephine, to whom he gave St. Joseph Plantation and neighboring Felicity Plantation. Discover the stories of the enslaved that lived here and the work they did.

Additionally, see where scenes from All The King’s Men, Skeleton Key, 12 Years a Slave, Underground, Queen Sugar, the remake of Roots, and four-time Oscar nominee Mudbound were filmed. Explore St. Joseph Plantation, and Felicity Plantation (by phone appointment only). Visit stjosephplantation.com, or call 225-265-4078.

PERLIS

This summer, stop by Perlis Clothing in Uptown New Orleans, the French Quarter, Mandeville and Baton Rouge. Best known for its large variety of southern clothing for men, ladies and boys along with its iconic crawfish logo collection of clothing and accessories, Perlis always has special sale items. For 83 years, Perlis has been committed to complete customer satisfaction and unparalleled service, including complimentary lifetime expert alterations, gratis gift wrapping, and ample off-street parking at all locations.

“We are constantly seeking the best quality clothing and fashion for our customers,” says Bebe Rafferty, Marketing Coordinator. “We carry designer brands, made-to-measure items and our crawfish logo collection all year round. An exceptional in-store experience with dedicated and passionate service is our goal.”

Perlis also carries New Orleans novelty belts, ties and unique cufflinks found exclusively in our stores. The men’s formal wear sales and rental department is renowned for offering a wide proper dress selection. Visit perlis.com to learn more and shop online.

Royal Sonesta New Orleans

This summer, enjoy a Bourbon Street Revival at Royal Sonesta New Orleans. Featuring luxury accommodations, creole favorites at Desire Oyster Bar, custom cocktails at Le Booze, and world-class fine dining at Restaurant R’evolution, Royal Sonesta New Orleans offers a total escape right in the heart of the French Quarter. Guests can enhance their stay at Sonesta Sundays poolside events featuring refreshing beverages from Oasis Pool Bar, live music and poolside eats.

Ready to make your warm weather staycation dreams come true? Book today and save with Royal Sonesta New Orleans’ French Quarter Fling package, featuring rates from $179/night plus complimentary valet parking. Make your reservation online at sonesta.com/royalneworleans with promo code FQF.