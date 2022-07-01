Your summer social calendar is stacked with splashy rooftop pool dips, swoony courtyard jazz concerts and spoonfuls of sticky sweet snowballs. Whether getting around by foot, ferry, carriage ride or streetcar, outfit yourself in stylish essentials that will see you through all of your Crescent City escapades.

Select photos by Cheryl Gerber

A classic navy and white seersucker lace up one piece is the perfect look for a sunny boat day on Lake Pontchartrain. Elle Boutique, 2108 Magazine St., 504-522-4929, shopelle.com.

See the world sunnies side up in a pair of Gillian frames in teal and tortoise with scratch-resistant lenses that block 100% of UV rays. Warby Parker, 3964 Magazine St., 504-799-2830, warbyparker.com.

Ever the dapper in a fedora, top him off in a Dobbs Rialto, a multi-weave Shantung straw hat with matching bound edge. Meyer The Hatter, 120 Saint Charles Ave., 504-525-1048, meyerthehatter.com.

Pack all your poolside essentials in a striped basket tote with woven handles. Febe, 474 Metairie Rd., 504-835-5250, febeclothing.com.

He’ll crush at the crawfish boil in Rampart navy and white seersucker flat front shorts. Haspel, haspel.com.

Take a picnic in the park to new heights in a pair of Jeffrey Campbell crossband rattan platform sandals in ice suede. Trashy Diva Clothing, 537 Royal St., 504-522-4233; 2048 Magazine St., 504-299-8777.

A 100% cotton bandana featuring a custom oyster print is the epitome of male summer style. Billy Reid, 3927 Magazine St., 504-208-1200, billyreid.com.

Grabbing an iced coffee becomes a fashionable outing when wearing a tassel accented Mayan cobra necklace, handcrafted with 100% raw cotton. Saint Claude Social Club, 1933 Sophie Wright Pl., 504-218-8987, saintclaudesocialclub.com.

Cinch a sundress with an Isabel Marant lecce studded belt. Pilot and Powell, 3901 Magazine St., 504-827-1727, pilotandpowell.com.

Gallery hopping becomes all the more artful when wearing a midi length accordion skirt in a striking print. Em’s Boutique, 246 Metairie Rd., 504-834-2795.

Window shopping on Royal Street requires a stylish step. Take yours in a pair of goatskin and napa leather Miller slides, complete with tassels, pom poms and double T charms. Tory Burch, 333 Canal St. Ste. 103A, 504-581-6623, toryburch.com.

Sparkle at summer wedding with a wrist decked out in a 24K gold-plated brass cabaret cuff with Swarovski crystals. Ellabartlow.com.