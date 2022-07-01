Road trips, jet setting, and cruising are all in the cards when planning this year’s summer travel. While trips to global and remote destinations are certainly exciting adventures, they require a great deal of preparation and lengthy travel days. The south’s sprawling coastlines, however, pose a picturesque, stress-free and much closer alternative. White beaches and blue waters stretch across the Gulf Coast, welcoming travelers to cozy beach retreats and bustling coastal towns. Enjoying the outdoors, shopping local stores and simply relaxing are all in store. Pack your bags, load up the car, and get your summer vacation started at one of the region’s beach getaways.

Gulf Shores and Orange Beach

Looking for the perfect destination for a family getaway? Alabama’s beaches are calling your name! Here you’ll enjoy 32-miles of beautiful beaches, mouthwatering coastal cuisine and unique activities and attractions. There’s something for everyone in the family!

You won’t run out of things to do while here. Our area boasts incredible attractions such as The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo, Waterville USA and The Track Family Fun Park. If you prefer the great outdoors, check out all the exciting water and outdoor activities. You’ll have a blast exploring our area by bike, boat, kayak or parasail, or just hanging out on the beach.

The fun doesn’t stop there, as our dining scene is unbeatable! Fresh Gulf seafood, delicious burgers and finger-licking barbecue are just a few items you’ll find on the menus here.

If you’re ready for an unforgettable vacation, head to Gulf Shores and Orange Beach this summer! Visit gulfshores.com or

orangebeach.com for more information.

Premier Island Management Group

This summer treat your family to an island getaway to Pensacola Beach, Florida, and the properties of Premier Island Management Group. Situated just a few hours outside of New Orleans along the Gulf of Mexico and the Gulf Island National Seashore, this collection of vacation rentals includes beach homes, condos, and the acclaimed skyhomes of the Portofino Island Resort.

Northwest Florida’s premier beach vacation experience, Portofino Island offers families the perfect location to work, learn and play. Step away from your laptop or packed schedule to enjoy a kayak or paddleboard adventure in the sound. At recess surf the emerald green waters, or take a parasail ride. Whether you chose to leave your work behind or bring it with you, there’s a Premier Island property that will be the perfect home away from home for you and your family.

More than just another getaway, this will be the one your family remembers for a lifetime. Discover yours at premierisland.com or call 866-935-7741.

Visit South Walton

With 26 miles of sugar-white sand beaches and 16 unique beach neighborhoods, South Walton is continually recognized as a premier beach vacation destination. Nestled on the Northwest Florida Panhandle along the Gulf of Mexico, South Walton is an easy trip from the New Orleans area, making it the ideal destination for a weekend getaway or extended stay.

South Walton is set apart by its unmatched natural beauty. Vast nature preserves create a relaxed respite not often found in similar destinations, offering adventure-seekers more than 200 miles of trails, four state parks, a 15,000-acre state forest and 15 rare coastal dune lakes. Unique landscapes, eclectic shops, luxury accommodations and an abundance of award-winning restaurants are part of South Walton’s distinctive character and relaxing atmosphere.

An upscale, yet casual spot to unwind, South Walton is the ideal place to create lasting memories and find your perfect beach. Learn more at visitsouthwalton.com.