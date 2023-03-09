NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Starting March 12, Coquette will be open for dinner 7 days a week, for the first time since before COVID-19. Guests can expect the à la carte offerings and tasting menus enjoyed throughout the week, with special items like Coquette’s beloved fried chicken making periodic appearances. Reservations available on Resy.
