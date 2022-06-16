At “Let Them Eat Cake” like to think we have our ears to the ground when it comes to weddings and what’s trending. But sometimes, we hear something that has us either scratching our heads or wondering how we didn’t think of it first. For example, recently, we received a press release from The Dana Agency public relations firm about 2022 trends. While there are a few we’ve heard of — or even written about before, such as having a last dance after all your guests have left — there are some we don’t see catching on in New Orleans.

The first is what they call a “parent-free party.” According to this group, the Hotel Effie in Florida hosted a parent-free party where the children and (we assume) friends of the couple were invited to be a part of the wedding events but not their parents.

In New Orleans — or really Louisiana as a whole — not including family, especially your parents, in a wedding celebration doesn’t seem like something that would be embraced. New Orleans, though known for its history and throwing a good party, is all about family (both the ones you’re born with and the ones you choose). Kelly here: I may speak for just myself and most of my close friends, but my family knows how to throw a party and attend a party. I can’t see any wedding-related situation without them included.

We know that, especially during COVID-19 and the ongoing pandemic, smaller and more intimate affairs are preferred, but in a culture where family is revered, it doesn’t seem like this trend is going to stick.

(*We’d also like to note that we know family can be complicated and many have unconventional families, but this article and trend was written in the sense of a “typical” familial relationship.)

Another trend that struck us is that couples are choosing science museums for their wedding locations. We’re not exactly known for science museums in New Orleans, but we do have many local historic houses and museums, as well as several art museums. Though we’re not sure where the science part came from, we are 100 percent on board with a gorgeous museum wedding. It gives any fête a dose of charm and elegance.

Finally, one we haven’t written about, but are not surprised is trending is couples opting for a “Bridgerton-style” string trio. The Netflix Regency Era drama “Bridgerton” has made a huge impact on social media, especially recently as the show’s second season debuted in March of this year. Something that “Bridgerton” does extremely well is the show’s soundtrack. Many a ballroom scene was set to a string trio, quartet or some arrangement of the like playing non-Regency Era music including “Thank U, Next” by Ariana Grande, “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish, “You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morissette and “Material Girl” by Madonna.

We have always loved the trend of taking your favorite song or a song that means something to you as a couple and making an instrumental arrangement for different aspects of your wedding ceremony or events. Local artist T-Ray the Violinist has perfected this method for years with his electric violin transforming popular and chart-topping songs into works of art.

(Kelly here: full disclosure, I went to college and am friends with T-Ray and recently he created a violin version of “The Office” theme song for my friend’s exit down the aisle after they were married. This trend can truly be transformed into whatever you can envision.)

If you participated in the “Bridgerton” trend before it was cool, let us know and send an email to kelly@myneworleans.com, we’d love to hear about it!