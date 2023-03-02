NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The familiar sights of swings, slides and smiling children will soon be back at Carousel Gardens Amusement Park.

Featuring 18 rides, two cafes and excitement for all ages, Carousel Gardens reopens for spring on Saturday, March 4. Guests will be able to enjoy the local landmark, including one of the oldest carousels in the country – also known as “The Flying Horses” – weekends from 11am-6pm.

“There’s a lot of history here, and our team is honored to be a part of that tradition,” said Director of Recreational Services Waymon Morris. “Every day we come to work and ask how we can make it a great experience for guests. We get to help make the memories, and we enjoy that opportunity.”

Also returning for purchase is the Carousel Gardens Season Pass. The digital-pass platform allows guests to purchase, register and store passes on their mobile device. Passholders enjoy unlimited rides and access to Carousel Gardens and Storyland for the duration of the season (March-November). Individual Season Passes are $85 and $265 ($66 per additional person) for a family of four.

Daily tickets, including unlimited rides and admission to Storyland, are also available on a limited basis. Pricing ranges from $13 to $25 with children under 36” receiving free admission. Friends of City Park members receive a 20% discount and $10 off individual Season Passes.

Additionally, the Park will offer Daily Train Rides beginning March 8. Available Wednesday-Friday, from 11am-4:30pm, City Park Train rides are $5.50 per passenger and free for Season Passholders.

By becoming a Season Passholder and purchasing daily tickets guests support the continued care of the Park’s 1,300 acres, all while enjoying endless days of play in City Park.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit NewOrleansCityPark.org.