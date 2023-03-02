NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Wednesday, March 15, Mister Mao will kick off the 2023 Spring season of its wildly-popular Guest Chef Pop-Up Series. This season, a significant portion of the proceeds from the pop-ups will go to support these creative guest chefs and their future culinary endeavors. For the first dinner, Uong will welcome Reavely Bell of New Orleans pop-up Tacos Para La Vida for a four-course Tacomakase – a Mexican fiesta featuring creative small plates and a family-style taco feast. Priced at $70 per person(excluding bar, tax and gratuity), seatings are available at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. and include a welcome toast. Menu follows:
1st Course
Coctel de Camaron
Mr. Shrimp, Tomato, avocado, tajin, saltines
Ceviche de Cangrejo
Local crab, uni, finger lime, tostada
Pescado de Baja
Crispy boi snapper, cabbage slaw, chipotle crema
2nd Course
Champiñones en Salsa Macha
Nopales, local mushrooms, grilled onions
Migas Poblano
Egg, cheese, cilantro, chips, salsa verde, flour tortilla
Pollo en Mole Roja
Queso fresco, crema, cilantro
3rd Course, Family-Style
*** served with handmade corn tortillas + salsa
Wagyu Asada
Cajun caviar + serrano
Birria de Borrego
Ancho, guajillo, allspice, clove, consommé
4th Course
Tres Leches
Specialty Cocktail
(available for purchase)
Crocodile Tears
Mezcal, ginger-coconut syrup, rice powder, lime, habanero
Mister Mao is located at 4501 Tchoupitoulas in New Orleans and serves dinner Thursday – Monday (closed Tuesday and Wednesday) from 5-10 p.m. and brunchSunday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. For reservations and further information please visit www.mistermaonola.com. Stay up to date on Instagram: @mistermaonola.