NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Wednesday, March 15, Mister Mao will kick off the 2023 Spring season of its wildly-popular Guest Chef Pop-Up Series. This season, a significant portion of the proceeds from the pop-ups will go to support these creative guest chefs and their future culinary endeavors. For the first dinner, Uong will welcome Reavely Bell of New Orleans pop-up Tacos Para La Vida for a four-course Tacomakase – a Mexican fiesta featuring creative small plates and a family-style taco feast. Priced at $70 per person(excluding bar, tax and gratuity), seatings are available at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. and include a welcome toast. Menu follows:

1st Course

Coctel de Camaron

Mr. Shrimp, Tomato, avocado, tajin, saltines

Ceviche de Cangrejo

Local crab, uni, finger lime, tostada

Pescado de Baja

Crispy boi snapper, cabbage slaw, chipotle crema



2nd Course



Champiñones en Salsa Macha

Nopales, local mushrooms, grilled onions

Migas Poblano

Egg, cheese, cilantro, chips, salsa verde, flour tortilla

Pollo en Mole Roja

Queso fresco, crema, cilantro



3rd Course, Family-Style

*** served with handmade corn tortillas + salsa



Wagyu Asada

Cajun caviar + serrano

Birria de Borrego

Ancho, guajillo, allspice, clove, consommé



4th Course

Tres Leches

Specialty Cocktail

(available for purchase)

Crocodile Tears

Mezcal, ginger-coconut syrup, rice powder, lime, habanero

Mister Mao is located at 4501 Tchoupitoulas in New Orleans and serves dinner Thursday – Monday (closed Tuesday and Wednesday) from 5-10 p.m. and brunchSunday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. For reservations and further information please visit www.mistermaonola.com. Stay up to date on Instagram: @mistermaonola.