NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Tales of the Cocktail Foundation (TOTCF) is honored to announce the winners of the 2022 Spirited Awards®. Since its inception in 2007, the Spirited Awards have become one of the most globally recognized accolades, recognizing beverage professionals, brands, media, journalists, and establishments across all areas of the cocktail industry. In partnership with Forbes, the Spirited Awards® official media partner, TOTCF honored the Spirited Awards recipients during an in-person celebration at the conference’s 2022 host venue, The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans.

Recognized through the lens of this year’s conference theme, “Progress” — chosen for its appreciation of the nimble and adaptive development of the drinks community, the winners of the 2022 Spirited Awards have made strides in progressing the beverage industry forward. Honoring writers and brand ambassadors alongside bartenders and bars, the Spirited Awards showcase talent on a global stage. The evening’s award recipients were carefully considered by a panel of over 200 industry experts, led by Charlotte Voisey, the Spirited Awards Overall Chair.

“The Spirited Awards celebrates excellence in our industry and this year’s winners embody that standard so well,” says Charlotte Voisey, Spirited Awards Overall Chair. “After a difficult few years, it is truly inspiring to gather together once more and see what these recognitions really mean to everyone nominated.”

In celebrating the growth and achievements of the drinks industry, the Foundation is pleased to announce this year’s winners, broken into International, U.S., Media & Writing, and Global categories, along with announcing the winner of the Helen David Lifetime Achievement Award and World’s Best Bar.

2022 Spirited Awards® Winners:

INTERNATIONAL CATEGORIES

International Bartender of the Year presented by Patrón Tequila

Remy Savage — 🔶🟥🔵 A Bar with Shapes for a Name, London, UK

Best International Bar Mentor presented by Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic

Lauren Mote

Best International Brand Ambassador presented by Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic

Martin Hudak — Mr Black Spirits

Best International Bar Team presented by House of Angostura

MAYBE SAMMY — Sydney, Australia

Best International Cocktail Bar presented by Tequila Fortaleza

Tayēr + Elementary — London, UK

Best International Hotel Bar presented by Perrier

Lyaness at Sea Containers London — London, UK

Best International Restaurant Bar presented by Amaro Montenegro and Select Aperitivo

Sexy Fish — London, UK

Best New International Cocktail Bar presented by Stranger & Sons

🔶🟥🔵 A Bar with Shapes for a Name — London, UK

U.S. CATEGORIES

U.S. Bartender of the Year presented by Del Maguey

Chris Hannah — Jewel of the South, New Orleans, LA

Best U.S. Bar Mentor presented by BarSmarts

Sean Kenyon

Best U.S. Brand Ambassador presented by Libbey

Lynn House — Heaven Hill

Best U.S. Bar Team presented by William Grant & Sons

Katana Kitten — New York, NY

Best U.S. Cocktail Bar presented by Absolut Vodka

Katana Kitten — New York, NY

Best U.S. Hotel Bar presented by Grey Goose

Silver Lyan at the Riggs — Washington, DC

Best U.S. Restaurant Bar presented by Maison Ferrand

Jewel of the South — New Orleans, LA

Best New U.S. Cocktail Bar presented by Aviation Gin

Happy Accidents — Albuquerque, NM

WRITING & MEDIA CATEGORIES

Best Cocktail & Spirits Publication presented by Diageo Bar Academy

VinePair

Best Broadcast, Podcast, or Online Video Series presented by Diageo Bar Academy

The Cocktail Lovers

Best Cocktail & Spirits Writing presented by Diageo Bar Academy

“Get Real: The bar world looks beyond feel-good measures on sustainability and climate change” by Max Falkowitz for Imbibe Magazine

Best New Cocktail or Bartending Book presented by Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic

The Japanese Art of the Cocktail by Masahiro Urushido and Michael Anstendig

Best New Book on Drinks Culture, History, or Spirits presented by Diageo Bar Academy

The Oxford Companion to Spirits & Cocktails edited by David Wondrich with Noah Rothbaum

GLOBAL CATEGORIES

Best New Spirit or Cocktail Ingredient presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation

Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic – Italian Orange

World’s Best Cocktail Menu presented by Diageo Bar Academy

Little Red Door — Paris, France

World’s Best Spirits Selection presented by Beam Suntory

Jack Rose Dining Saloon — Washington, DC

Pioneer Award Presented by The Blend

Amanda Gunderson – CEO & Co-Founder, Another Round Another Rally

Timeless International Award presented by Jägermeister

Harry’s New York Bar — Paris, France

Timeless U.S. Award presented by Johnnie Walker

Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel — New York, NY

Helen David Lifetime Achievement Award presented by William Grant & Sons

Julie Reiner — Co-Founder Clover Club, Leyenda, Social Hour Cocktails, & Mixtress Consulting

World’s Best Bar presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation

Lyaness at Sea Containers London — London, UK

Spirited Awards Directory

Tales of the Cocktail is excited to share the Spirited Awards® Directory in partnership with marquee sponsor Diageo Bar Academy with support from Angostura, Bacardi Limited, CAMPARI, Elijah Craig, Hendricks Gin, Tequila Fortaleza, and The Blend. Giving discerning imbibers a comprehensive compendium of all 900+ Spirited Awards winners and nominees from the past 16 years, the Directory is an interactive, global map created to easily guide guests to officially recognized Spirited Awards establishments.

This resource will be updated year over year, making it an easy-to-use tool to plan which bars to visit at home or when traveling. Use the Spirited Awards® Directory today to explore award-winning bars, including 183 bars added this year.

The Spirited Awards Chairs and Co-Chairs

Below is a list of Spirited Awards® Chairs, responsible for overseeing the judging process this year:

Spirited Awards Overall Chair

Charlotte Voisey

Spirited Awards International Chair

Jacob Briars

Asia Pacific Co-Chairs

Lorenzo Antinori

Pankaj Balachandran

Hayley Morison

Charmaine Thio

Canada Co-Chairs

Evelyn Chick

Sabrine Dhaliwal

Europe Co-Chairs

Guiseppe Gallo

Nicola Riske

Latin America & Caribbean Co-Chairs

Camille Austin

Jean Trinh

Tato Giovannini

Middle East & Africa Co-Chairs

Cassandra Eichhoff

Richard Irwin

U.S. Central Co-Chairs

Bridget Albert

Steva Casey

U.S. East Co-Chairs

Laura Cullen

Andy Seymour

U.S. West Co-Chairs

Kiowa Bryan

Mary Palac

Writing & Media Co-Chairs

François Monti

Paul Clarke

Matthew Rowley

Sandrae Lawrence

Timeless Co-Chair

Christine Sismondo

Colin Asare-Appiah

Spirited Awards® judges are a collection of respected bartenders, bar owners, educators, and writers from across the globe entrusted with this critical calling. Drawing on their years of experience and their knowledge of the current work being done locally, nationally, and internationally, together the judges can evaluate nominees from far and wide to ensure that the Spirited Awards® represents the breadth and diversity of the global drinks industry.

Tales of the Cocktail Foundation’s Spirited Awards® Committee is dedicated to valuing the inclusion of the communities we serve by ensuring that our judging panel reflects their incredible diversity in terms of race, gender, ethnicity, and sexuality. Recognizing that inclusion is key to a well-represented committee, TOTCF strives to ensure that we have an equitable representation of gender across the judging panel. The Spirited Awards® are not based on popular vote and all nominations will be evaluated by their respective judging committees.

To learn more about the Spirited Awards Committee and awards criteria, please visit the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation’s Spirited Awards page.