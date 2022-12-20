NEW ORLEANS (press releasE) – Writer’s Resolutions, a daylong writing retreat, will be held online Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, with seven virtual sessions. The event, hosted by the Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival, features over 20 authors, agents, and editors. The retreat is open to writers of any experience level and includes breakout sessions for fiction writers, poets, nonfiction writers, and playwrights.

“January is resolution-making time for most people, and writers typically set big writing goals for the year,” said TWFest managing director Tracy Cunningham. “We want to provide them with access to writers, advice from literary professionals, and a year of check-ins that keeps them on track.”

TWFest board member and author C. Morgan Babst, who planned the retreat with Cunningham, said, “Every new year is a fresh chance to recognize and respect your work as a writer. We hope writers will give themselves this retreat as a gift of time, knowledge, and community.”

The retreat will begin with a writing session led by the New Orleans Writing Marathon, with a free in-person writing marathon happening simultaneously in the French Quarter for participants who prefer to write all day. The virtual retreat will continue with a session on creating successful habits and habitats, with authors offering a peek into their creative spaces and sharing their organizational structures to sustain a successful writing habit. A break for lunch is included, during which leaders will offer ways to nurture your creative spirit.

Sessions with professionals continue throughout the day, including journal editors with advice for submitting your work, an agents’ panel to discuss how to query, and a group of editors leading breakout sessions by genre on how to work with an editor. The final session is a cocktail hour with opportunities to network, create writing groups, and make plans for check-ins and online writing sessions throughout 2023.

TWFest hopes writers will join us so they can meet like-minded writers, learn more about their craft, and renew their writing resolutions for the new year!

Registration is $195, now through January 1. After that date, registration will be $250. More details and registration link are at www.tennesseewilliams.net.

The Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival is a five-day affair for readers, writers, and theatre lovers. The 2023 Festival will be held in-person March 22 – 26.