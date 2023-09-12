The Al Copeland Foundation Auctioning Off Ultra Rare 2007 Saloon Parnelli Jones Edition Ford Mustang

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In next month’s Cruisin’ the Coast event the 26th Annual Vicari Collector Car Auction kicks off Wednesday, Oct. 4, through Saturday, Oct. 7, on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. As a special auction item, The Al Copeland Foundation in partnership with The Seauxing Seeds Foundation will auction off an ultra-rare 2007 Saleen Parnelli Jones Edition Ford Mustang to raise funds for cancer clinical trial programs and the patient assistance fund at Children’s Hospital of New Orleans.

The Mustang is one of only 500 Parnelli Jones Edition cars and features a Saleen-tuned 5.0-Liter V8 engine, five-speed manual transmission, 8.8” rear differential with 3.73:1 gearing, black and orange leather upholstery, 18-inch American muscle wheels and CorteX suspension components.

The prized Mustang car will be auctioned off October 7th at 2:00pm with more than 600 convertibles, muscle cars and other rare automobiles in addition to hundreds of celebrity signed memorabilia items that will also be sold to the highest bidders.

Founded in 2009, the Al Copeland Foundation embarked on a mission to find a cure for Merkel Call Carcinoma, the devasting disease that claimed the life of Al Copeland Sr., founder of Popeyes Chicken. Less than a decade after his death, the Foundation was able to fund the discovery of the cure for Merkel Cell- a discovery that would not have been possible without the unwavering support of compassionate donors and dedicated community partners like Pete Vicari, President of Vicari Auction Company.

In 2019 Al Copeland Jr. and Pete Vicari were introduced through a mutual friend and business partner in the auction world. Pete and Al bonded over their passion for automobiles and a commitment to find a cure for cancer. Pete Vicari himself is a cancer survivor. These shared experiences sparked a partnership with a mission to help other families battling cancer have access to revolutionary treatment protocols and help lessen the financial burden that comes from these treatments.

Just last year, the Al Copeland Foundation launched the SuperDucks campaign. Culminating at Cruisin’ the Coast’s Vicari Auction in Biloxi, this campaign featured the auctioning of a 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392, along with other exquisite collectibles, raising an inspiring $168,000. The entire amount was dedicated to the creation of the Al Copeland Foundation Patient Assistance Fund at Children’s Hospital of New Orleans. This remarkable fund was meticulously designed to alleviate the financial burdens faced by families of children diagnosed with cancer, with a special focus on those enrolled in cancer clinical trials. The fund offers support through co-pay assistance, transportation aid, lodging for treatments, meals, groceries and other essentials, providing a glimmer of relief amidst their challenging journeys.

This partnership has continued to join forces, raising funds for other revolutionary healthcare programs. Notably, the Al Copeland Foundation LSU Health Sciences Center – Virtual Research Nurse Program which was recently recognized by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden during her visit to New Orleans. This groundbreaking pilot program utilizes the power of telehealth medicine to deliver state-of-the-art cancer treatments and care to patients who would otherwise be deprived of such advanced resources.

In just three years, Pete Vicari and Al Copeland Jr. have achieved remarkable milestones in their unwavering pursuit of making a difference in the lives of families grappling with cancer. But their journey of hope and healing does not stop here. The much-anticipated Cruisin the Coast event is right around the corner, taking place from October 4th to 7th. It is a captivating local gathering that brings together car enthusiasts, collectors, and families alike. We invite everyone who wishes to be part of this transformative movement to participate by registering online to bid during the charity hour at the auction, sharing our message across social media platforms, donating items to auction, or making a monetary contribution at www.alcopelandfoundation.org.

“Together, we can empower hope, inspire change, and transform the lives of countless families affected by cancer. Join us on this extraordinary journey, where every act of kindness and support makes an indelible difference. Let us create a legacy of love, healing, and triumph that will resonate for generations to come,” said Copeland.