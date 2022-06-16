The Best for Father’s Day

Happy Fathers’ Day to all the fathers and grandfathers, both biological and chosen, in our extended community. I would like to issue a particularly heartfelt shout out to my husband, Andrew Martin Fox, for the crucial role he played in raising our daughter, Cecilia, whom I brought with me from my first marriage. Andrew is wise, patient, and stable while I tend to shriek through life with my hair on fire. Things would not have worked out as well as they did for my daughter or me without Andrew. My fellow empty nester, is also my partner in Dogdom, the home we share with Penny Lane, F.S. Fannie, Crazy Mazie, and Hooch. Our home is kind of kookie and the doggos sometimes run the show, but it is filled with love and joy. Happy Fathers’ Day, Dude.

Andrew Martin Fox

A bit about Andrew: As a builder and carpenter he likes hardware stores. He is pretty much greeted as royalty every time he walks into the Central City Home Depot, which is at least once a day. I have been there when actual employees approached and asked him where to find something in the store. Each year as one storm or other approaches and we make the de rigeur trip to HD, I will be obliged to wait patiently (not one of my strong suits) as Andrew holds court in the aisle where the generators reside, advising rapt patrons on the finer aspects of backup storm power. By the time Andrew finishes discussing our own storm preparations with these strangers and I have pretty much lost my mind, the shelves will be stripped bare of the brand of whichever quiet, high-powered generator he is currently enamored of. If only there was a commission…

My friend David Rae Morris, a brilliant photographer, has chosen Father’s Day to launch a book about his father, the brilliant writer Willie Rae Morris of Yazoo City, Mississippi. There will be a signing and party for Love Daddy: Letters from My Father on Sunday from 1-3 p.m. ay Vaughn’s Lounge. Books will be available for purchase from Octavia Books and David will sign them for you. The elder Morris wrote scores of letters to his only child throughout his life, and I am expecting a very moving book.

Andrew likes tacos so I see a tee shirt in his future. My friend Philip X. Diaz , founder of Taco Bike, the mobile, bike-mounted kitchen that feeds insanely delicious grub to hordes of hungry people late at night in the French Quarter, as started a campaign to raise funds to open Taco Slut, a brick and mortar taco joint somewhere in the French Quarter. He’s not yet sure just where but promises a take-out window with the goal of “A taco truck on every corner!” To aid in this goal, Philip is selling tee shirts that express his passion for tacos and his disdain for all of this tragic gun violence. The shirts are available in both English and Spanish. Order your Taco Slut tee-shirt for $22 here.

Cocktails for Dad at Observatory 11

If your dad is more inclined toward fine whiskey and nice clothing, the new Observatory 11 at the top of the Westin Hotel Canal Place will roll out a whiskey flight “How Rye Do You Want To Go,” plus specially-priced bar bites like savory crawfish bread and boudin wontons. All dads will receive a gift certificate worth $500 at Q. Clothier, located downstairs in the Canal Place mall. Parking is available in the garage below The Westin or by valet on Iberville St.

Also for the swanky dad, next Thursday (June 23) at 5:30 p.m., Copper Vine will host “Escape to Burgundy,” a flight of five wines paired with light bites featuring wines from Château de Pommard hosted by Château de Pommard Wine Advisor Daniela DaSuta and Copper Vine Sommelier Emily Walker. Tickets are $50. Seating is limited. Reservations can be made here.

That’s all from me. Be nice to ya Daddy and ya’ll play nice.