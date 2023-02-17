A password will be e-mailed to you.

Best in New Orleans

For this week's Editor's Pick, we put together a list of some New Orleans and Carnival music perfect for the parade route. From the traditional classics to a little Big Freedia, we have everything you need to get the party started this Carnival weekend.

"Right Place Wrong Time" – Dr. John

"Indian Red" – The Wild Tchoupitoulas

"Iko Iko" – The Dixie Cups

"Ooh Poo Pah Doo" – Jessie Hill for getting parade ready.

“Le Mardi Gras” – Lost Bayou Ramblers

“Street Parade” – Earl King

“Pop That P@$$y” – Rebirth Brass Band 😬

“All on Mardi Gras Day” – Big Al Carson

“Do You Know What it Means” – Louis Armstrong

"Why You Worried ‘bout Me" – Rebirth Brass Band

"Can’t Nobody Get Down" – Hot 8 Brass Band

"Blow the Horns" – The Soul Rebels

"Halftime: Stand Up & Get Crunk" – The Soul Rebels

"Get Ready, Ready – DJ Jubilee

"How Much Fun" – Robert Palmer (the Meters as the band)

"Go to the Mardi Gras" - Professor Longhair

"Carnival Time" - Al Johnson

"Do Whatcha Wanna" - Rebirth Brass Band

"Cassanova" – Rebirth Brass Band

"Hey Pocky A-Way" – The Meters

"Big Chief" – Professor Longhair

"Y'all Get Back Now" and "Excuse" – Big Freedia

"Big" – Tank and the Bangas + Big Freedia

Additional notes from the editors:

"And anything Meters, particularly from The Anthology. There are the classic Mardi Gras anthems but the less obvious, Soul Island, Cissy Strut and Just Kissed my Baby always get the party started." - Andy Myer, Editor St Charles Avenue

"My Mardi Gras soundtrack is mostly listening to the amazing marching bands as they pass on by. I am always secretly hoping the parade stops for a minute so I can get a front row viewing of their amazing performances." - Ashley McLellan, Editor New Orleans Magazine

"Literally anything by Rebirth Brass Band is just a solid 'yes'! And anything from Big Freedia gets the party started!" - Kelly Massicot, Digital Editor