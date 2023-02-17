For this week’s Editor’s Pick, we put together a list of some New Orleans and Carnival music perfect for the parade route. From the traditional classics to a little Big Freedia, we have everything you need to get the party started this Carnival weekend. “Right Place Wrong Time” – Dr. John “Indian Red” – The

Sign up for a free account to keep reading
We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.
Register Now for Free
Already registered? Log in.