My Uptown neighborhood is back in business for parades, and we are sure to be welcoming guests but not with king cake, fried chicken, and roux-based this or that. Throw a rock at me but I am planning a healthy Mardi Gras. Andrew and I cleaned up our acts at the turn for the new year and hit a Keto plan. Honestly, we were both so tired of it all by the time Jan. 2 rolled around it came as a relief to consider subsisting entirely on chicken bone broth. Both of us feel so good we intend to stick with the plan indefinitely.

Last week, I was tinkering in the kitchen and wanted to concoct something light and bright with ingredients that register as special. I was also feeling lazy and did not feel like chopping aromatics, roasting vegetables, not building a stock from scratch so I took shortcuts.

- Advertisement -

Per usual I made too much so I shared with my neighbors. The response was very enthusiastic. I will be tolling this fast, easy, Keto-friendly, healthy-ish winner out for the MG visitors.

Print No Roux Gulf Seafood Stew Servings 16 servings Prep time 30 minutes Cooking time 40 minutes In the interest of haste, I cut every corner here. I used store-bought seafood stock, pre-chopped trinity, canned fire-roasted tomatoes, frozen okra, and frozen shrimp. The result is light, easy, satisfying, and delicious. The flavors here are delicate, so I went very light on garlic and forwent hot sauce. Ingredients 2 quarts 2 seafood stock

1 quart 1 pre-chopped trinity

2 2 stalks diced celery (optional, I just like celery)

1 can 1 fire-roasted tomatoes with garlic (do not drain)

1 can 1 plain fire-roasted tomatoes (do not drain)

1 1 12-ounce package frozen cut okra, do not defrost

1 pound 1 peeled and deveined (16-20 or 21-25) Gulf shrimp (buy them already peeled and deveined)

1 pound 1 Gulf fish, such as drum, cut into-1/2-inch pieces

8 ounces 8 Gulf claw crabmeat, picked over to remove cartilage

1 pound 1 smoked sausage, peeled (if casing is thick), and cut into ½-inch half

moons

1 1/2 teaspoons 1 1/2 ground dried thyme

2 2 bay leaves

2 tablespoons 2 coconut oil, if you are trying to force MCTs into your diet, like I am,

otherwise, optional

Creole seasoning to taste Directions Set a large Dutch oven, preferably cast iron, over medium heat. Add the seafood stock, trinity, celery, tomatoes, okra, andouille, thyme, and bay leaves.

Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium-low, and cook until the celery is crisp-tender, and the fat begins to render out of the andouille, about 20-30 minutes.

Add the seafood and the coconut oil (if using) and cook until the fish flakes easily with a fork and the shrimp are fully pink, 5-10 minutes.

Remove and discard the bay leaves.

Taste and add Creole seasoning to taste.

Serve hot. Will keep, frozen for 1 month. Notes 1. My brother-in-law is a hunter so I am fortunate to have venison sausage always at the ready in my freezer, so that’s what I used. Andouille would be an excellent choice. Turkey sausage if you want to go lighter or just ditch the sausage altogether if you want the healthiest option.

2. The coconut oil imparts a barely perceptible flavor.

3. If you are looking for a cioppino vibe top each portion of the soup with shredded, aged Parmesan Reggiano.

4. If you crave a bouillabaisse-like creation, add a touch of rouille to each serving.

Easy as can be! Let me know what you think of this one.