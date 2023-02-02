My Uptown neighborhood is back in business for parades, and we are sure to be welcoming guests but not with king cake, fried chicken, and roux-based this or that. Throw a rock at me but I am planning a healthy Mardi Gras. Andrew and I cleaned up our acts at the turn for the new year and hit a Keto plan. Honestly, we were both so tired of it all by the time Jan. 2 rolled around it came as a relief to consider subsisting entirely on chicken bone broth. Both of us feel so good we intend to stick with the plan indefinitely.
Last week, I was tinkering in the kitchen and wanted to concoct something light and bright with ingredients that register as special. I was also feeling lazy and did not feel like chopping aromatics, roasting vegetables, not building a stock from scratch so I took shortcuts.
Per usual I made too much so I shared with my neighbors. The response was very enthusiastic. I will be tolling this fast, easy, Keto-friendly, healthy-ish winner out for the MG visitors.
Easy as can be! Let me know what you think of this one.