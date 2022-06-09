The Best of Bao, Bourbon, and Seersucker

Chef Myisha “Maya” Mastersson of the Black Roux Culinary Collective will pop-up with the theme Bao Down today and Sunday.

I met Chef Maya last week and her food is as stunningly beautiful as it is fresh, inventive, and delicious. Check her out. Here is the Boa Down menu:

Lobster Roll – butter poached lobster, Crystal remoulade, yuzu-marinated caviar, micro-greens, preserved lemon, and lotus pickle on a bao bun. $18 Vegan Lobstah’ Roll – hearts of palm, nori, vegan Crystal remoulade, preserved lemon, micro greens, and lotus pickle on a bao bun. $13 Cheeseburger – ground Wagyu, lotus pickle, Crystal remoulade, smoked Cheddar, Vidalia onion, and microgreens on bao bun. $12 Smoked Sausage – Creole green onion sausage, Dijon aioli, micro greens, grilled onions and peppers, lotus pickle and crispy onion on a bao bun. $12

Catch Bao Down today at Parleaux Brew Lab from 4-9 p.m. and Sunday at Dovetail Bar from 1-7 p.m.

Today is National Seersucker Day, potentially a big deal in this most seersucker-inclined of sweltering southern cities. Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans has joined with Haspel, originator of the seersucker suit, for an evening of cocktails and live music in the hotel garden from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. The event is free, open to the public, and will include a bourbon tasting, light fare, Haspel gift bags, and a showing of the latest in seersucker fashion. If you care to make a night of it, check out the Park and Play offer for 15% off room rates and complimentary valet parking.

Due to a youthful indiscretion, the very thought of Bourbon makes shudder and the thought of drinking it in this heat makes me want to hide in a refrigerator. That said, I know I am in the minority, Bourbon is generally popular with the dad set, and next weekend we will honor the daddies, grandaddies, and other prominent male figures in our lives. In celebration, on Tuesday (June 14), aka National Bourbon Day, GW Fins is launching a Bourbon Flight special. Twenty-five bucks will get you four one-ounce pours of GW’s most popular Bourbons—Basil Hayden, Bulleit, Maker’s Mark, and Buffalo Trace. The special will run through Father’s Day (Sunday, June 19) so raise a glass with Dad.

More Bourbon, smore seersucker.

Next Thursday (June 16) Tujague’s will partner with Barrel Pick High West Bourbon for a Sazerac in Seersucker Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Seersucker is the desired attire and the Bourbon will flow with a five-course menu from Chef Gus Martin.

The menu:

Bacon-Wrapped Gulf Shrimp paired with a Sazerac

Pan Roasted Pork Belly paired with a Fat-Washed Honey Old Fashioned

Roasted Duck Risotto paired with a Black Pepper Boulevardier

Pan Seared Pork Tournedos paired with a Trapper

Bourbon-Soaked Corn Cake paired with a Chocolate Washed Old Fashioned.

Reservations can be made through OpenTable or by calling the restaurant at 504-525-8676. The cost is $135 per person plus tax and gratuity.

Have a nice weekend, everyone. Ya’ll play nice.