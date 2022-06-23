The Best of Frosé, Free Music and Good Eats This Week

Today only, Flamingo A-Go-Go will celebrate National Pink Day. Any guest wearing pink will receive a complimentary (Free!) Frosé’ (yes, please, it is soooo hot) in honor of the pale shade of red that represents everything from femininity, softness, sensitivity, and the romantic. In addition, $1 from every entrée sold today will be donated to Breastoration, a locally founded non-profit organization that assists women from across the country considering breast reconstruction surgery in the Greater New Orleans Area and provides educational resources to empower all women at risk for, or diagnosed with, breast cancer.

New Orleans is a particularly stressful place to live right now and some of us are actively wondering just what we are getting for our tax dollars. I am of no mind to prattle off a list of everything that does and does not work but there are two things that actually, do work: NORD public pools and the New Orleans Public Library system. When I engage the services of either of these institutions, I feel I am seeing my tax dollars at work in a way that truly serves me and anyone else interested in partaking. The services of these institutions are provided for free.

I received an email from the New Orleans Public Library just this week. It was just a newsletter, but it included some links to music available for free to anyone with a library card, which also costs nothing to obtain. If you have a library card, this one’s for you. If you need a library card you can obtain one by visiting any of these New Orleans Public Library locations. With that library card in hand, you will be eligible to reserve or borrow books in person or online, sign up for free programming, and sign up for free passes to participating New Orleans cultural institutions.

Now back to that music:

Listen to Albums Turning 10, 20, 30, 40, and 50 This Year

Feeling a little retro? Want to relive your favorite musical memories from years past? The N.O. Public Library has a partnership with hoopla, a streaming system. With hoopla’s decades collections, you can listen to your favorites for free with your Library card.

Albums Turning 10 in 2022

Green Day, Frank Ocean, Bonnie Raitt, and Nicki Minaj are just some of the artists with albums turning 10 this year.

Listen now

Albums Turning 20 in 2022

Missy Elliott, Weezer, Los Lobos, and Norah Jones are just some of the artists with albums turning 20 this year.

Listen now

Albums Turning 30 in 2022

Sonic Youth, the Beastie Boys, Ice Cube, and Dr. John are just some of the artists with albums turning 30 this year.

Listen now

Albums Turning 40 in 2022

Fleetwood Mac, Pat Benatar, Thomas Dolby, and the Dire Straits are just some of the artists with albums turning 40 this year.

Listen now

Albums Turning 50 in 2022

Aretha Franklin, The Doobie Brothers, America, and Chuck Berry are just some of the artists with albums turning 50 this year.

Listen now

hoopla has thousands of songs available for streaming – 24/7, without fees, commercials, or waiting. The hoopla app also allows patrons to shuffle or repeat songs, creating a more personalized listening experience. Get instructions on how to shuffle music on hoopla.

Through the end of the year Jose Cuervo and Son of a Saint are partnering in a cocktail giveback program happening in various New Orleans restaurants, bars and retailers, set to further the mission of mentoring New Orleans residents and helping their communities grow and prosper. When patrons order a Sonny’s Margarita, a specially crafted cocktail featuring Jose Cuervo Tradicional, a portion of the proceeds up to $50K will be donated to Son of a Saint. In addition, for every bottle of Tradicional purchased at local liquor retailers (up to 15,000 bottles), the brand will contribute an additional $1 donation, making for a potential $115,000 total contribution from Jose Cuervo to the New Orleans community. This is Cuervo and Son of a Saint’s second give-back initiative. Last year, Cuervo’s program and $100,000 donation was critical in assisting the nonprofit’s growth to support 200 mentees, their highest enrollment in the organization’s 11-year history.

New Orleans’ participating bars and restaurants in the 2022 program include: Felipe’s Mexican Taqueria, Sofia Nola, The Ruby Slipper Cafe, and Windsor Court Hotel.

Lastly, much-needed time off for summer vacation, Gris-Gris has reopened with new summer hours, a five-day revamped brunch menu and the return of some popular menu items. Beginning this week, Gris-Gris’s new hours will be Thursday – Monday (closed Tues/Wed) for brunch and dinner, with a revamped brunch menu including brunch favorites, a variety of sandwiches and the restaurant’s signature appetizers and salads. New items include Chicken and Shrimp Maque Choux Some old favorites are making an encore appearance: Pork Belly and Compressed Watermelon, 14 oz House Cut Ribeye, and the Deviled Egg Steak Salad.

That’s it from me. Have a great weekend. Ya’ll play nice.