The Best Puffed Swedish Pancake Recipe

Last month I wrote about “I Cooked It!”, a small spiral-bound children’s cookbook compiled by the Newman Parents Association in 1975 and sold all over New Orleans as fundraiser. I stared cooking in self-defense when I was six and my best friend’s mom gifted me with a copy of the book that became a lifesaving comfort to me throughout my challenging, lonely childhood. I went on to make every single recipe in that book numerous times, then did it again with my own daughter. Though held together with a rubber band it is still a most treasured possession.

I few days after that story published, I received a letter from Genie McCloskey, a Newman School graduate (1965), and employee of many years who currently serves as the school’s archivist.

“My husband and I graduated from Newman as did our three children,” she wrote. “My husband, Edward, noticed your blog about Newman Parents Association’s 1975 cookbook. He printed it out for me because he knew of my passion for all things Newman and my association with a sequel to that little book in 1988. I’m grateful that the little book produced by Newman parents was a valued resource and a method of escape for you from your difficult circumstances. Our first son was in Newman Lower School when that little book made its debut. I still have my copy at my house. I also have a copy here in the Newman archives.

“In the 1987-88 school year I served as one of three Cookbook Chairmen. Each of us had separate duties. My co-chairs organized recipe submissions/testing, and promotions/sales, respectively. I oversaw organizing the chosen recipes, illustrations, and publishing. We decided to call the book I Cooked It… Too! Tish McCarthy, a former Newman parent, had done the Illustrations for the 1975 cookbook. Happily, she agreed to provide the front and back cover illustrations along with some art for featured recipes. I also did illustrations for the book.”

A few days later this kind and generous lady appeared at my door with a copy of “I Cooked It…Too!”, some publicity scans from the book’s 1988 publication, and a fine tea towel that was distributed with the book.

This is one of the most touching gifts I have ever received, and Genie McCloskey went to such trouble to deliver it.

If you think your words do not matter, if you feel you have no impact, think that you might be wrong.

Thank you, Genie McCloskey!

0 from 0 votes Course: Breakfast Servings 1 servings Prep time 10 minutes Cooking time 20 minutes Ingredients 1 tablespoon butter

1 egg

1/2 cup milk

1 tablespoons sugar

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

Pinch salt

Suggested fillings: Honey, cinnamon, and whipped cream; fresh berries with powdered sugar; sour cream, brown sugar, and peaches Directions Heat oven to 425ºF.

Place butter in an 8-inch glass pie plate. Place pan in oven until butter has melted, about 4 minutes.

With a potholder, remove the pan from the oven. BE CAREFUL—the dish will be HOT!

In a separate bowl beat the egg, milk, and sugar together.

Add the flour and salt. Mix well.

Pour the batter into the warm pie plate with the butter.

With a potholder return the pan to the oven—go slowly as the batter will be sloshy.

Bake for 20 minutes or until puffed and light brown. Don’t worry when it collapses, just fill it with the desired filling.

Caladium for Sale at at Pelican Green House

Gardening is as much a thing for me as cooking and my dogs. City Park’s Pelican Green House plant sales are stocked with thriftily prices, native plants best suited to our climate. There is a sale this Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon with hundreds of plants available. Pricing is as follows:

Pricing (tax included):

4” Pot – $3

4″ Full Tray (18 count) – $45

4″ or Small Clay Succulent – $4

6 Pack – $6

1 Quart – $6

1 Gallon – $10

3 Gallon – $25

Roses – $25

Larger pots, hanging baskets and specialty items will be individually priced – look for the red tag. Bring s garden cart if you have one.

That’s it from me. Tensions are running high right now. Be kind.