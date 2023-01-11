NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Paying tribute to the King of all Cuts, The Bower is introducing a limited-run Prime Rib Night, available Thursdays from Jan. 5 – Feb. 23. Executive Chef Marcus Woodham has created a menu sure to tantalize even the most discerning carnivore. Priced at $49 per person (excluding tax and gratuity), the three-course special includes The Bower Caesar; Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe with green and pink peppercorns; and a 12- ounce Herb and Mustard Crusted Prime Rib served with a basil and horseradish pesto.

Optional wine pairings are available by-the-glass and by-the-bottle and include both “on the lighter side” & “big and bold” options. Pricing starts at $14 per glass and $68 per bottle.

Prime Rib Night will take place Thursdays during January and February 2023 (excluding Thursday, Feb. 9). Reservations are encouraged. The Bower is located at 1320 Magazine Street and serves dinner Monday – Thursday 4-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 4-10 p.m. For reservations or additional information, please visit www.thebowernola.com or call (504) 582-9738.