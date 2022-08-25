NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Sept. 1, The Chicory will host an event with James Beard Award winner Vishwesh Bhatt and his new cookbook “I am From Here.” In his cookbook, Bhatt intertwines dishes from the American South with international foodways, including those of his native India, to create dishes that still seem familiar but feature new flavors.

The evening will kick off at 6:00 p.m. with a cocktail reception featuring spirits from Cathead Vodka and Wonderbird Gin. Small plates will be made by Chicory House head chef, Martha Gilreath, inspired by Bhatt’s “I am From Here.” Bhatt will then be in conversation with friend and accomplished author Micheline Maynard. Afterwards, Bhatt will be available to sign copies of his book and guests are invited to continue mingling.

Entrance to the event requires purchase of a ticket through Eventbrite. To attend the event, guests can purchase a $25 ticket that includes food, beverage, and Eventbrite fees. For best value, guests can purchase a book ticket, which is available for $50 ($37.50 book retail value, food and beverage, and Eventbrite fees.) Couples book tickets are also available for $70 and include entrance for two and one copy of the cookbook.

More information can be found here.