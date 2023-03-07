NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans public television station WYES celebrates Leah Chase, the “Queen of Creole Cuisine,” in a new 26- part national cooking series featuring members of the legendary chef’s family.

THE DOOKY CHASE KITCHEN: LEAH’S LEGACY series shares dishes prepared by younger generations of the Chase family who have led the restaurant since Leah’s death in 2019. In segments shot on location in Dooky Chase’s Restaurant, viewers will meet Leah’s grandson Edgar “Dook” Chase IV, who now oversees the restaurant’s kitchen; her niece Cleo Robinson, who joined Leah in the kitchen in 1980; and the restaurant’s newest chef, Leah’s great-granddaughter Zoe Chase. Paired with some of the menus are specialty cocktails crafted by Leah’s granddaughter Eve Marie Haydel, the restaurant’s beverage manager who has updated drink recipes from the restaurant’s earlier days. Granddaughter Chase Kamata narrates.

THE DOOKY CHASE KITCHEN: LEAH’S LEGACY premieres on Saturday, April 29, at 10:00 a.m. on WYES-TV and will stream on wyes.org/live and on the free WYES and PBS Apps. Episodes will premiere each Saturday at 10:00 a.m. and will repeat on Sundays at 11:30 a.m. Viewers outside of the WYES broadcast area should contact their local public television station for airdates and times. This series is distributed nationally by American Public Television (APT). For all series details and to order a copy of the series’ companion cookbook, visit wyes.org/dookychase.

The series will also demonstrate a new take on Creole classics being introduced at the restaurant. Dishes like Lamb Chops with Mint Glaze, and Fish Cakes with Citrus Beurre Blanc reflect the professional training of Chef Dook, who has a diploma from the Cordon Bleu in Paris, and Chef Zoe, who is a graduate of the New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute (NOCHI).

For her work in the culinary arts and for her many acts of kindness, Leah Chase earned numerous accolades, including the 2016 James Beard Lifetime Achievement Award. A painting by Gustave Blache III of Leah at work in the Dooky Chase kitchen is on display in the National Portrait Gallery of the Smithsonian, where she takes her place alongside other Americans recognized for their character and achievement.

Leah continues to inspire people through food that is now prepared by those who carry on her unwavering commitment to the people of New Orleans. Dook Chase speaks for the family when he says, “My grandmother’s motto that she lived by was ‘pray, work and do for others.’ That was a seed planted into us and what we continue to live by.”

To highlight the new cooking series WYES will host a WYES DOOKY CHASE TASTING & LAUNCH PARTY, an event open to the public, on Saturday, April 1, at 2:00 p.m., also WYES’ 66th birthday. During the event guests will see the first episode before anyone else, enjoy a cooking demonstration and sample dishes from the series. Some of the stars of the series will be on hand and series producer and director Terri Landry will share highlights from the series. Tickets are $45 per person and benefit WYES. Proceeds help support future local cooking series and documentaries. Purchase tickets online at wyes.org/events.

Jim Moriarty is executive producer of the series, which is produced and directed by Terri Landry. She has led 16 national public television cooking series for WYES-TV, including five featuring Chef Paul Prudhomme and four with Chef Kevin Belton.

THE DOOKY CHASE KITCHEN: LEAH’S LEGACY is sponsored by: The Melvin S. Cohen Foundation, Inc.