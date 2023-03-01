The Dry Season of Lent

Unless you live under a rock you have surely heard about the benefits of a period of abstinence and how those benefits carry on long after imbibers commence their drinking ways at the end of a set period.

Benefits of kicking booze for Lent

More energy, more focus – Alcohol reduces your quality REM sleep. High quality sleep means more energy throughout the day. More energy equals better focus so you can do what you need to do, probably in less time, and with better quality results.

Increased hydration – Alcohol is a diuretic. By removing it from your diet you will remain better hydrated and it will quickly show in your skin and eyes.

Reduction of acid reflux – Alcohol impacts the release of gastric acid and gastrin. If you suffer from acid reflux or heartburn you should notice a decrease in these symptoms within two weeks.

Reduced risk of certain cancers, strokes and heart disease – Reduced alcohol consumption also reduces the risk of breast cancer and colorectal cancer, stroke and heart disease. These long-term health benefits can become a reality by just avoiding alcohol for one month, but you can continue to lower your chances of developing these serious medical conditions by continuing to abstain.

Lower blood pressure – Research has found that avoiding alcohol for just four weeks can begin to lower your heart rate and your blood pressure.

It could help cut back drinking throughout the year – Many people who participate in periods of at least one month of abstinence from alcohol notice a decrease in their alcohol consumption long after the month is over.

Help your liver – Abstaining from alcohol can help reduce alcohol-induced inflammation. The liver is a regenerating organ, but a month is not enough for real healing to occur. More time is needed to counteract the scarring caused by excessive alcohol consumption. The longer you avoid alcohol, the better it is for your liver.

The Expert

Annie Grace, author of This Naked Mind: Control Alcohol, Find Freedom, Discover Happiness & Change Your Life (2015, Penguin Random House). This book ignited a movement across the country and helped thousands forever change their relationship with alcohol.