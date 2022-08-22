NEW ORLEANS (press release) – PEN/America Award winner, 2021 Guggenheim fellow, and beloved literary and tarot icon, Michelle Tea will be at The Garden District Book Shop August 26 for a lively evening celebrating her latest work “Knocking Myself Up: A Memoir of My (In)Fertility,“ the hilarious, powerfully written, taboo-breaking story of her journey to pregnancy and motherhood as a 40 year-old, queer, uninsured woman.

Written in intimate, gleeful, TMI prose, “Knocking Myself Up” is the irreverent account of Tea’s route to parenthood—with a group of ride-or-die friends, a generous drag queen, and a whole lot of can-do pluck. Along the way she falls in love with a wholesome genderqueer a decade her junior, attempts biohacking herself a baby with black market fertility meds (and magicking herself an offspring with witch-enchanted honey), learns her eggs are busted, and enters the Fertility Industrial Complex in order to carry her younger lover’s baby.

The event will begin at 6:00 p.m. with a welcome reception followed by a discussion between Tea and Fallon Young, executive director of the New Orleans Film Society. The two will walk guests through the highs and lows of Tea’s fertility journey. Afterwards, Tea will be available to mingle with guests and personalize books.

The event is free and open to the public. Copies of Knocking Myself Up will be available for purchase at The Garden District Book Shop.