NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Tarot is more than a card trick. It’s a chance to empower your intuition, dive into your dreams, and get to the heart of the matter. Globally renowned tarot and shadow magic expert, Sasha Graham, will be at The Garden District Book Shop on August 15 for a charming and educational evening featuring her book “The Magic of Tarot” and “Dark Wood Tarot” cards.

Graham’s “The Magic of Tarot” is an illuminating guide to creating your own marvelous and magical practice. In the book, Graham encourages you to flex your intuitive muscles, confidently use tarot magic and rituals, and perform readings for other people. She will also walk you through every card meaning, introduce you to dream and shadow work, help you interpret colors, numbers, and patterns, and so much more. Her book lets you fearlessly jump in and enjoy magical experiences that you’ll never forget. Paired with her “Dark Wood Tarot” cards, an enthralling Rider-Waite-Smith-style deck, readers will have all the tools they need to to go forth and divine.

The “Dark Wood Tarot” deck is also a key tool to understand your shadow side – the key to a quest through darkness and into the light that reflects your hidden talents and personal power. Shadow magic harnesses inner power by acknowledging we are complex, multi-dimensional creatures who are ever shifting between polarities. The shadow illuminates the journey between sleep and wakefulness, high and low energy, responsibility and pleasure.

The event will begin at 6:00 PM, is free and open to the public. With her undeniable charm and straightforward guidance, Graham will teach guests the basics of the cards, shadow magic and how to read their destiny using spreads, exercises, spells, and prompts. Graham will then be available to personalize books and chat with guests. Copies of “The Magic of Tarot” and her “Dark Wood Tarot” cards will be available for purchase.

For more information, visit us at www.gardendistrictbookshop.com.

All citywide-mandated COVID safety protocols will be in place.