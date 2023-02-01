The Gifted Hostess

For the entertainer who fancies a festive tablescape, a collection of metal crowns encircled with flowers from One Hundred 80 degrees will give any pre-parade brunch display a royal upgrade. Available in two sizes 7.5” X 10”; 8.75” X 13”. Little Miss Muffin, 766 Harrison Ave., 504-482-8200; 3307 Severn Ave., 504-455-1444, shoplittlemissmuffin.com.

Befitting a batch of welcome Sazeracs, a French style, fleur-de-lis pitcher set by Arthur Court is the epitome of service with a style. The three-piece set includes a clear glass pitcher, intricately detailed circular coaster base and fleur-de-lis-topped stirring ladle. Friend and Company, 7713 Maple St., 504-866-5433, friendandcompany.com.

Art lovers will fall head over Muses shoes for “Chandeliers of St. Charles,” a whimsical depiction of beads strung through the trees to capture the magic of the celebratory season. Available in limited edition prints and varying sizes. Casey Langteau Art Gallery, 4700 Magazine St., 504-500-8164, caseylangteauart.com.

Because a picture-perfect presentation takes a thoughtful gift to the next level, bedeck your box in Mardi Gras themed gift wrap. Sold in a set of 3, each sheet features images of majorette marching boots, masks, king cakes and tasseled Carnival boots. Home Malone, 629 N. Carrollton Ave., 504-324-8352; 4610 Magazine St., 504-766-6148, homemalonenola.com.

Be the matchmaker for your favorite baker and surprise her with a king cake spatula. When tied with a bow, this sweet little eco-friendly kitchen essential will elicit a queen-sized smile when paired with a like-themed tea towel. Nola Tawk, nolatawk.com.